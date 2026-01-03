3 Avenues Colts Can Take with Anthony Richardson Sr.

The Indianapolis Colts' quarterback situation this year has been one of utter turmoil yet again. Daniel Jones, Philip Rivers, and Riley Leonard have all played prominent roles in various games throughout the year.

But one quarterback was a massive investment that so far hasn't panned out: Anthony Richardson Sr.

With so many decisions to make this offseason for the Colts, arguably the biggest one is what to do with Richardson going forward.

Here are the three outcomes that can play out.

Trade Him

Sep 7, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

It would be a sad deal, but this is a very real possibility for Richardson to be traded if he isn't given the offensive reins over Jones in 2026.

Richardson's agent, Dieric Jackson, might want more for his client than to serve as a backup for a second straight season.

It's fair to say Richardson may want a fresh start to have a chance at succeeding in year four. Richardson is only 23 years old with a lot of football ahead of him, if given another chance.

If the Colts roll with a new Jones contract and invest in the former Duke Blue Devil, I wouldn't be shocked in the slightest if Richardson and his representation requests a trade.

If this happens, it would be awful for the Colts. They used a fourth-overall selection on Richardson, and would likely get next to nothing to trade him due to his injury history and lack of efficiency on the field.

To compound that, if another team were to unlock his real potential, it would be a deep cut to the Colts franchise and further support the narrative that they can't get the quarterback position figured out.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

He's a Backup Again

Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

This is arguably worse than dealing off Richardson, as at least the Colts would get something for him in a trade. However, if he stays, and Jones starts again, it's another wasted year for Richardson.

The time for Richardson to learn how to be a professional quarterback by sitting behind a veteran needs to come to an end.

He's heading into his fourth NFL season, and yes, he's only 23, but for him to have just 15 starts at this point is a rough stat to stomach.

This scenario is probably the least likely to unfold, but it's still a possibility. If this happens, it will surface questions the Colts don't want to have to answer.

"Did the Colts bite off more than they could chew with drafting a project like Richardson?" "Is Richardson just a bust, and the Colts tried everything they could?"

These are just a few inquiries that would come to a head. It's also fair to ask where Riley Leonard would end up on the QB depth chart if Richardson stays on the roster and doesn't start.

Another blown season for the young and dynamic QB can't occur, and logging him as a backup would do just that.

Let Him Get One More Chance to Start in 2026

Aug 16, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) throws a pass during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

My personal favorite: give Richardson another chance after learning behind the likes of Jones and Rivers in 2026.

Yes, he's struggled in epic fashion, but the Colts also preached patience and have seemingly quit on the former Florida Gator. If the franchise wants to return to that promise, they can do so by giving him a shot at starting.

The Colts have dynamic weapons all over the field. Running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce, and tight end Tyler Warren can easily help a quarterback with accuracy and offensive operation.

There are more wrinkles to this than just saying he'd succeed, as it's not a given. Is there a chance he falls apart again if the Colts try to start him? Sure. But they can't know that if they sign Jones to start.

It would be his last gasp, but that might create enough urgency in Richardson to help bring out what the Colts originally saw in him: a franchise quarterback.

He can only develop by playing, and the Colts fully understand this.

Recommended Articles