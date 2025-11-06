5 Keys to a Colts Victory Over Falcons
The Indianapolis Colts are ready to bounce back and get into the win column when they travel to Berlin to face the Raheem Morris-led Atlanta Falcons.
Indy has to prove to the NFL world that they can make up for a tough showing. This came after a 27-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The score looks close, but the Steelers defense mopped the floor with Indy's offense.
After executing a blockbuster trade for former New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, hopes for a victory right before Week 11 are high.
But the Falcons will be ready for battle overseas, and would love a win over a team as hot as Indianapolis.
Here are the five keys to victory for the Colts to reach 8-2 before their much-needed bye.
Get Back 'Indiana Jones' Under Center
The title of this header is simple: get the Colts the signal-caller they saw in the first eight games, one they dub 'Indiana Jones.' This, of course, is referencing the surging signal caller, Daniel Jones.
Jones was playing light-out until he met Mike Tomlin. Jones was destroyed behind an uncharacteristcally struggling offensive line, and what ensued was awful for Jones.
The Colts overall had six turnovers, but Jones was responsible for five. After throwing three interceptions and losing two fumbles, this is a massive game for Jones.
For years, he was with the New York Giants and was laughed at for his epic struggles and poor performances. That narrative is breathing again, so Jones has to show out and get back to his best.
Limit the Impact of Drake London and Kyle Pitts
When the top wide receivers in the NFL are mentioned, Drake London's name is buried under J'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Puka Nacua. However, it shouldn't be.
London has been excellent through seven games played, securing 47 catches for 587 receiving yards, 28 first downs, and five touchdowns.
London will often be targeted and can be an issue for any cornerback, even if Sauce Gardner suits up. Lou Anarumo must force the Colts to go elsewhere, but even then, Kyle Pitts is in the mix at tight end.
Pitts isn't putting up wild numbers, but he's still fast and agile for a tight end, and can pose a threat to any defender in coverage.
Pitts has hauled in 43 catches on 54 targets, which is a solid 79.6 percent efficiency. Kenny Moore II will see a lot of Pitts in the slot, but so will Zaire Franklin and Germaine Pratt.
The linebackers have struggled in coverage and are a consistent liability in the area. Expect Michael Penix Jr. to look Pitts' way plenty of times.
Tyler Warren to Create More for the Offense
Up to Week 9, Tyler Warren was on fire for Indianapolis, but ran into his first roadblock at Acrisure Stadium.
It wasn't the volume for Warren that was the issue, but rather, his very limited impact after hauling in Jones' five passes to stack up just 26 receiving yards for an average of 5.2.
Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce played fantastic to make up for Pittsburgh's ability to silence Warren's impact, but the passing game flows easier when Warren generates yards after catch.
It won't be easy against Atlanta, who rank first in the NFL in pass defense (1,265 passing yards allowed), but getting Warren into rhythm early can open up everything else for Jones and Shane Steichen.
Try to Contain Bijan Robinson's Versatility
Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is a monster to handle out of the backfield. It isn't just what Robinson does as a pure running back, but also as a pass-catching power.
Robinson has thrown down 595 rushing yards and two scores on the ground, but leads all NFL running backs with 41 catches for 463 receiving yards and another two scores through the air.
The offensive line for Atlanta is no joke, so the Colts must get penetration, especially from DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, to stop Robinson straight up.
As for his pass-catching prowess, it's going to be on Lou Anarumo to scheme up good coverage and try to stop Robinson quickly, as he's far too skilled not to haul in plenty of catches. If the yards don't follow, Robinson can't hurt the defense too much as a receiver.
Jonathan Taylor
It's just the name needed for this one: Jonathan Taylor. The NFL's top running back was silenced last week by Pittsburgh. Steichen and the staff received flak for only getting Taylor 16 total touches.
This wasn't on the coaches, but rather of a simpler approach from Pittsburgh's defense. The Steelers also used sets and formations to force Jones to throw more often, but it doesn't help when the offense around you lets up five turnovers.
While the Falcons possess a phenomenal pass defense, they leave a lot to be desired against the ground, ranking 21st with 995 rushing yards allowed. However, Indy must start this game by letting Jones wheel and deal.
Getting Jones into rhythm and gaining confidence early is critical to Taylor's success. The Falcons struggle against the run, but Morris will have his team prepared to force Jones to win.
If Jones can start consistently and begin connecting with his receivers, this opens everything up for Taylor, who has proven to be a decimator of defenses when he's on, and that's been every game until Week 9.