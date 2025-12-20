NFL Giant Casts Shadow on Colts' Hope to Defeat 49ers
The Indianapolis Colts will be underdogs for the rest of the 2025 season, mostly due to the season-ending Achilles injury to quarterback Daniel Jones.
Now, the formerly retired Philip Rivers has taken over as the man to lead Shane Steichen's offense. He's limited, but the injuries to cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward, as well as offensive tackle Braden Smith, don't help.
The trio of pros at ESPN (Seth Walder, Pamela Maldonado, Eric Moody) all believe Indy falls to the San Francisco 49ers - and this feels like the general thought process around the entire league.
- Maldonado's pick: 49ers 22, Colts 21
- Moody's pick:49ers 31, Colts 24
- Walder's pick:49ers 26, Colts 16
Since the NFL world has talked nonstop about Rivers, I'd like to focus on two things that are critical for the Colts to emerge victorious: Jonathan Taylor and the pass rush.
We'll start with the defensive trenches.
Pash Rush Has Been Barren
Indy's pass rush has generated one sack and five QB hits over the last two matchups. Outside of Laiatu Latu (one sack, two QB hits), the rest has been ghostly.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is trending toward a much-needed return, which will help boost the defensive trenches. However, the concern is the defensive ends minus Latu.
Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam have had boring seasons, and J.T. Tuimoloau is still finding his football, appearing not to be ready for a large portion of meaningful snaps.
If the Colts can't pressure Brock Purdy, he'll cook Lou Anarumo's coverage with tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Jauan Jennings.
The defense will need to do heavy lifting as long as Rivers is the starter. It's all about winning up front, and this could hold the crown as the most important goal for Indianapolis to accomplish.
Dominant Jonathan Taylor Performance on Primetime
Taylor was ruining defenses for the first 10 games of Indy's season. Below are the metrics he displayed in that span of Indy's 8-2 start.
- Attempts | 189
- Rushing Yards | 1,139
- Rushing Average Per Carry | 6.0
- Rushing TDs | 15
- Receiving TDs | 2
But, during Indy's four-game slide, he's substantially dipped, essentially ending his name among the top of the MVP conversation.
- Attempts | 83
- Rushing Yards | 304
- Rushing Average Per Carry | 3.7
- Rushing TDs | 1
- Receiving TDs | 0
As the numbers indicate, Taylor's incredible 2025 season has taken a nosedive into an endless abyss.
It's one-dimensional, but there isn't really any other way to run the offense with Rivers in charge of things under center.
Rivers is a cerebral quarterback, but his physical attributes are worn, meaning that Taylor has to have great performances for the remaining three games, starting with San Francisco at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Defenses know exactly what to expect, and that includes the 49ers defense led by Robert Saleh. However, if one back can absolutely destroy an expecting defense, it's Taylor.
The Bottom Line
The Colts' playoff hopes are falling apart, and currently lie on life support. This game is nearly do-or-die for Indianapolis.
Luckily, Rivers is so mentally sound that the offense won't be put in situations to make critical mistakes. On the flipside, the defense must pressure Purdy and make him uncomfortable.
We'll see if the Colts can muster up a good enough showing to make the experts at ESPN look ridiculous for their predictions.
