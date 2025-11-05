Shane Steichen Announces Colts' Plan for Sauce Gardner
24 hours ago, the Indianapolis Colts made a bombshell trade for New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner hours before the trade deadline.
Gardner, a two-time First-Team All-Pro corner, comes to Indianapolis as the bona fide starter alongside Charvarius Ward. Reports suggested the Colts wanted to make a move for a defender, but nobody knew the Colts would make a move of this magnitude at the last moment.
Colts' Plan for Sauce Gardner
Colts head coach Shane Steichen spoke to the media for the first time since the trade and announced that the plan is for Gardner to make his Colts debut against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday in Berlin.
Gardner is currently in concussion protocol, but should he clear it, the new Colts corner will play this weekend. Gardner is participating in Wednesday's practice, which is a good indication that he'll clear protocol.
Sauce has only missed three games in his four-year career. He has started in all seven games for the Jets this season, recording 20 total tackles and six passes defended.
Some fans may wonder why Gardner doesn't get many interceptions (he has only three in his career). That's because quarterbacks don't throw the ball toward him.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Gardner has not allowed more than two receptions to any single receiver this season. He also has forced a tight window (less than one yard of separation) on 52.0% of his targets, the highest rate of any player targeted at least 20 times in coverage.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
Sauce Gardner's First Matchup
Gardner's first test for the Colts will come against Drake London. The Falcons' star receiver had nine catches for 118 yards and three touchdowns against the New England Patriots last weekend in what was the best performance of his young career.
London has five touchdowns in his last four appearances, establishing himself as the ultimate red zone threat. At 6-foot-4, London's height makes him a difficult matchup for most cornerbacks.
Thankfully for the Colts, Gardner is one of the lengthiest corners in football with a 6-foot-7 wingspan. In one career game against the Jets, London was held to only one catch for five yards.
If Gardner can shut down the Falcons' passing game, the Colts could be in line for another dominant win. Aside from London, the Falcons' offense has weapons in Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts that the Colts' defense will have to account for.
Colts vs. Falcons kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday morning.