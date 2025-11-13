6 Pressing Questions for Colts Ahead of Critical Bye Week
The Indianapolis Colts are 8-2 and atop the NFL heading into a crucial bye week. This comes after a big win in Berlin in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons.
After 10 games, there are many questions that have surfaced in regard to Shane Steichen's squad, with Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, and others among the most vibrant.
With this subject on tap, it's time to briefly dive into six that stand out the most ahead of Week 11 and a much-needed break for Indy.
Was Daniel Jones' Hot Start a Fluke?
Jones' emergence as one of the top NFL signal-callers is one that absolutely nobody saw coming when Indy signed him on a one-year deal to compete with Anthony Richardson Sr.
Through the first eight games, Jones put up efficient metrics, including 173 completions for 2,062 passing yards, 13 TD passes, three picks, and two fumbles.
However, over the last two weeks, Jones had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of two to four, along with a brutally bad six fumbles and 12 sacks taken. Is the book out on how to stop Jones?
Jones still led Indy to a massive win against the Falcons, but behind the destructive force that is the NFL's top running back in Taylor. When the Pittsburgh Steelers kept Taylor to just 45 rushing yards, Jones looked like a shell of himself.
Jones has to be better, even if he won the last game before the bye. Otherwise, detractors will get louder and continue to be skeptical while comparing him to his days with the New York Giants.
Will Alec Pierce Get an Extension?
The NFL's most explosive pass-catching threat is Indy's Alec Pierce. The former Cincinnati Bearcat is on track to have the best year of his four-year career. Pierce has 28 catches for 585 receiving yards, one TD, 24 first downs, and a league-best 20.9 yards per catch.
However, he's in a contract year and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026. The question is, will the Colts give Pierce a much-deserved extension to avoid losing him to other suitors?
Spotrac has Pierce's market value at four years, $61,690,148. This averages out to $15.4 million annually.
Pierce takes the top off of defenses and forces coordinators to account for his incredible vertical skills. He's also extended his route tree and is now more than just a deep threat.
In short, Pierce would have a field of offers if the Colts allow him to hit 2026 free agency, so it will be interesting to see how Indianapolis approaches his contract situation given how important he's become to the offense.
Can Jonathan Taylor Take the MVP?
The age-old question: can Taylor take the illustrious NFL Most Valuable Player Award? Right out of the gate, the odds are working against him because he isn't a quarterback.
For those out of the know, Taylor leads the NFL in attempts (189), rushing yards (1,139), all-purpose yards (1,399), rushing TDs (15), all-purpose TDs (17), yards per carry (6.0), and rushing yards per game (113.9).
Taylor is arguably only behind Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the MVP race, and Taylor would need to keep up this ridiculous pace for the next seven games to take it from the future Hall of Fame signal-caller.
Don't rule it out, though, as this offense under Steichen's leadership needs Taylor every game to fully operate and reach its true potential.
Taylor's 2025 season is special, and now he's taken the mantle of Indianapolis' all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns (66) after surpassing Edgerrin James. We'll see if Taylor has it in him to be the NFL's best player at season's end.
Can Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward Become the Top Corner Combo?
The Colts shocked the NFL world by trading their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks, as well as wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, to the New York Jets for All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner.
Gardner already made an impact against the Falcons in his first game with Lou Anarumo, putting up six tackles, a pass breakup, and sticky coverage on top Falcons wideout, Drake London.
Now the Colts have a true lockdown corner; however, another is on the way to returning from injured reserve to join Gardner. That cornerback is Charvarius Ward.
Once Ward returns, it will put two CB1s on the field at the same time for Anarumo to utilize in his complex scheme. With Gardner and Ward on the field together, they can remove two of any team's top pass-catchers.
When this happens, could they be considered the top corner duo in the NFL? There are few teams that can boast two corners the caliber of Gardner and Ward, and while it's to be determined, it looks to potentially be that way on paper.
Has Laiatu Latu Taken the Next Step?
After the Colts selected Laiatu Latu as the first defensive player of the 2024 NFL draft, expectations were sky-high.
However, Latu didn't hit that ceiling during his rookie year. It didn't make things easier when fellow edge rusher, Jared Verse, won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honor with the Los Angeles Rams.
Immediately, detractors surfaced on the young pass-rusher and if he was a legitimate threat. However, through nine games into his sophomore season, he's beginning to look like the real deal.
Latu has 5.0 sacks, two picks, 13 quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 89.5 (sixth out of 114 eligible defensive ends), and 38 pressures.
Latu has become the undisputed best defensive end for the Colts, and if he can continue playing with the momentum he's built through 10 weeks, it will likely remain that way or potentially even improve.
Are the Colts Real Super Bowl Contenders?
With the NFL's top spot and a blistering 8-2 record, questioning if a team is a Super Bowl contender or not seems ignorant, but that question follows Indianapolis into the bye.
Steichen's offense blended with Anarumo's defense makes this a seriously powerful football team that can contend with anyone, and it has.
Teams like the Denver Broncos (8-2) and Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) lost to Indianapolis, with the Colts' offense beating down both squads. Despite losing to the Rams (7-2), the Colts still performed great against their top-tier defense.
However, other opponents like the Miami Dolphins (3-7), Las Vegas Raiders (2-7), and Tennessee Titans (1-8) were destroyed by the Colts, and are dismissed as real competition. It also doesn't help that the Steelers (5-4) recently smacked Indy's offense across the face.
So, is Indy for real despite the lack of top-level competition? Is their record padded?
That question hasn't been answered, but will be as soon as Week 12 when Indy heads to Arrowhead Stadium to face the always-elite Kansas City Chiefs (5-4). After that, it stays tough with teams like the Seattle Seahawks (7-2) and San Francisco 49ers (6-4) to follow.
The Colts also have four AFC South games against the Houston Texans (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4), with both squads possessing the capabilities to beat Indianapolis.
The rest of Indy's 2025 regular season schedule will paint a big picture on how serious this team really is, and if they're truly in play to make a Super Bowl LX appearance and take Indy's second Lombardi Trophy.