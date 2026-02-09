Now that the 2025 NFL season is officially over after the Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX over the New England Patriots, it means that preparations are underway for the league for the upcoming 2026 season.

For the Indianapolis Colts, they'll look to replicate what they accomplished during the first 10 games last year before falling apart to finish 8-9 and miss the playoffs for the fifth-straight season.

That seven-game losing streak was reflected in ESPN's way-too-early power rankings, putting the Colts at 19th. This is a fall from grace, as at one point last year, Indy was the highest-ranked team.

Stephen Holder provided the entry for Indianapolis.

"The Colts are doubling down after their hot start to 2025, retaining coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard while making plans to re-sign quarterback Daniel Jones.

Keeping the leadership was unpopular among some Colts fans, but Indianapolis is leaning into the decisions that had it among the top teams in the league before a series of late-season injuries.

Still, it's an imperfect plan. Jones' long Achilles injury rehab looms over it all. Plus, Indy will need to bolster its defensive front seven and also make a pivotal free agency decision on wide receiver Alec Pierce."

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws from the pocket against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

As Holder points out, the Colts initially had an excellent setup before injuries helped derail their season and put their playoff hopes in a blender.

Shane Steichen looked to finally have a quarterback who could run his innovative offense in Daniel Jones, and Chris Ballard appeared to finally have his team on track after so many disappointing years.

It was an exciting offense and a stable defense, led by Lou Anarumo, both of which played off of each other well enough to start 8-2 and pace the NFL.

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard speaks with media Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Colts practice facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones was the catalyst of it all, showing a sudden career resurgence that nobody saw coming. After so many sad years with the New York Giants, Jones was on track for a potential Comeback Player of the Year award, and his first career Pro Bowl.

Unfortunately, Jones started to sustain injuries, starting with a fractured fibula in his left leg that transitioned into a brutal Achilles tear in his right leg, ending his year at 13 games played.

While running back Jonathan Taylor was the true key to the offense becoming a juggernaut; stable QB play put everything in line for Steichen.

Jonathan Taylor had a season of two very different halves for the Colts.



Before the BYE (10 weeks)

1,139 yards, 15 touchdowns



After the BYE (7 weeks)

446 yards, 3 touchdowns pic.twitter.com/7O78q89I3n — The Goal Line Grind (@theGLgrind) January 30, 2026

Holder also brings up re-signing Alec Pierce and adding more to the defensive front, which, as a group, still lacked getting after opposing quarterbacks.

Pierce was a revelation, building off of what was a wildly impressive 2024 campaign where he hauled in 37 catches for 823 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He'd also lead the NFL with 22.3 yards per catch.

2025 was even better. Pierce set career-highs in catches (47), receiving yards (1,003), snagged six more touchdowns, and led the NFL in yards per catch for a second-straight season with 21.3.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) runs after the catch as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) defends during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

It's simple, Jones and Pierce are must-re-signs if the Colts want to make a push similar to what they showed for a large portion of the 2025 season.

Lastly, the defensive line needs re-tooling, especially for the edge rushing room after logging only 39 sacks to tie for 15th in the NFL.

15th isn't necessarily terrible, but when factoring in that second-year defensive end, Laiatu Latu, accounted for 8.5 of those sacks, it leaves only 30.5 for the rest of the defense.

Below are the names on the defensive line that follow Latu.

Adetomiwa Adebawore (DT) - 4.0 sacks

DeForest Buckner (DT) - 4.0 sacks

Kwity Paye (DE) - 4.0 sacks

Neville Gallimore (DT) - 3.5 sacks

Tyquan Lewis (DE) - 3.0 sacks

Samson Ebukam (DE) - 2.0 sacks

Chris Wormley (DT) - 1.0 sacks

Grover Stewart (DT) - 0.5 sacks

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) disrupts a pass by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis are all free agents. There's a real likelihood that none of them are re-signed so that Ballard can get fresh talent off the edge with Latu.

As for the defensive interior, DeForest Buckner will look to stay healthy after missing seven games due to a neck injury.

Grover Stewart isn't a pass-rusher in the slightest, but he isn't going anywhere, as he's one of the premier run-stoppers at the defensive tackle position.

Still, Buckner will be 32 when the 2026 season starts, and so will Stewart. This means the Colts may need to draft or sign younger players to prepare for the possibility of regression or retirement from the defensive duo.

The Colts were on track to make a Super Bowl run, and while their collapse may be the worst in NFL history, the blueprint for success is still there.

If they can keep Jones at quarterback, secure Pierce as one of the most explosive threats, and upgrade their defensive line, all while staying healthier, it can get ran back with more gusto this time.

The 2026 offseason is officially a go for Indianapolis, and given how immense the pressure is for success, it's paramount that the Colts nail the spring and summer ahead of a critical regular season with jobs on the line.

the start of 2026 is NOW ‼️ #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/nEiyopDML6 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 9, 2026

