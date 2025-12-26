As New Year's approaches, the Indianapolis Colts are likely putting together their resolutions for what this franchise will do moving forward after one of the biggest collapses we've seen in recent memory.

But, following five-straight losses, Indianapolis sits at 8-7 with nearly no hope to make the playoffs. To keep that alive, they have to find a way to defeat the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars, a team riding a six-game winning streak.

In short, not many will give Indianapolis much of a chance to take this one, and that includes CBS Sports' Pete Prisco. The analyst believes the Colts will get wrecked on Sunday, 35-20.

"The Colts have slim playoff hopes, while the Jaguars are trying to win the division. Motivation goes to the Jaguars. The Colts have a ton of major injuries and the defense is a mess.

The Jacksonville offense is rolling and Trevor Lawrence will continue that here."

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colts are a team that has been falling apart since Daniel Jones was lost for the year to an Achilles injury. While the signing of Philip Rivers to take over the offense was an energy injection, it hasn't translated to wins.

In fact, the Colts' most recent loss to the San Francisco 49ers was their most embarrassing, allowing a season-high 48 points and five touchdown passes from Brock Purdy, all while playing at home on primetime.

These are two teams on completely opposite ends of the win/momentum scale, and it doesn't look like that will change on paper.

All I want for Christmas is for Trevor Lawrence to lead the Jaguars to their first Super Bowl title this season pic.twitter.com/QhYZHIFKAF — Brett James (@thebrettjames1) December 25, 2025

Lawrence has been on an asbolute tear, and Lou Anarumo has to divvy up a way to slow down this meteoric momentum.

Below are Lawrence's ranks as of Friday, December 26th.

Completions - 296 (tied-9th)

Passing Yards - 3,489 (9th)

Passing Touchdowns - 26 (4th)

While those are impressive, it's what Lawrence has done over the last four games that is a spectacle.

Completions - 76

Passing Yards - 1,082

Passing Touchdowns - 12

Interceptions - 0

As is displayed, Lawrence has arguably been the best QB in the NFL over the last four weeks. Liam Coen has untapped the best football that we've ever seen Lawrence play.

This means that Anarumo will have his work cut out for him, especially after such a horrible showing on Monday Night Football.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo looks on from the sideline in the second quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. The Bengals led 17-14 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts' defense has been decimated with injuries, but they did get back DeForest Buckner in Week 16. However, it didn't translate to much pressure or sacks on Purdy.

While the secondary will need to step up big against Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jakobi Myers, the pass-rush has to do more than underwhelm to get the upset on Sunday.

The Colts have 37 sacks (tied for 13th in the NFL), but over the last four weeks, Indianapolis has had a meager four sacks. The more concerning part is that Laiatu Latu has 2.0 of those, showing a lack of depth.

LAIATU LATU:



🔘 3rd most INTs by a DL within a single season in NFL history

🔘 most INTs by a DL in franchise history#HOUvsIND 11/30 on CBS pic.twitter.com/a1ZkOaKe48 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 24, 2025

It's not all on the defense, as Shane Steichen has to also improve, but watching Rivers help lead the offense to 27 points, only to drop the game by 21, attracts the pointer to direct it's attention to Anarumo's side of the football.

Prisco's prediction is likely to unfold, but Indianapolis also has its back against the wall and must win or lose all playoff hope.

Expect Anarumo to put an extra spark into the Colts' preparations for a Jaguars offense that's playing as well as any with two games left in the 2025 NFL season.

Trevor Lawrence has 10 total TDs (and counting) in the last two weeks!



JAXvsDEN on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/CMR2NLFRPQ — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

