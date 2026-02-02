Although the Indianapolis Colts briefly appeared to have turned a corner at the start of the 2025 season, the year ultimately ended in the same familiar disappointment that has defined the franchise since the beginning of the decade.

The Colts have choked away their playoff hopes in the final month of the season four of the last five years. It's a recurring theme that must change before Indy gets stuck at the bottom of the league, unable to climb out.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen have been given one more opportunity to right the ship before ownership cleans house. This is by far their most important offseason yet, and their answer to these three questions will determine how much they improve in 2026.

Is it Worth Paying Michael Pittman Jr. $29 Million?

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) warms up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Michael Pittman Jr., a fan favorite, is entering the final year of his contract extension with Indy. His cap number for 2026 is $29 million, the seventh-largest of any receiver currently under contract.

Pittman had a down year in 2025, partially due to rookie tight end Tyler Warren taking a portion of his target share. Pittman ended the season with 80 receptions for 784 yards and 7 touchdowns, his lowest yardage total since his rookie season in 2020.

That being said, Pittman was a weapon in the red zone. He and Daniel Jones were connecting every week inside the 20-yard line, but Pittman fell off once Jones went down with a torn Achilles.

Over the final four games, Pittman hauled in 11 passes for 85 yards and zero touchdowns. They were underwhelming performances from a player being paid over $20 million, which raises questions about how the Colts will handle his future.

If Ballard and Steichen are feeling cutthroat, they could cut Pittman and save $24 million in cap space. That money could be wisely used in contract negotiations with Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, but at the same time, it could cause some issues inside the locker room. Pittman is a beloved teammate and a leader of the offense, so cutting him wouldn't be easy.

How Much Will Ballard Invest in Anarumo's Defense?

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard speaks with media Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Colts practice facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far, Ballard has invested heavily in Lou Anarumo's defense. The Colts signed Charvarius Ward Sr. and Cam Bynum to contracts worth $60 million each, and then, to cap it all off, they traded for Sauce Gardner.

The secondary is under control, but the rest of the defense is not. Indy's linebackers and defensive line struggled at times this season, especially during the seven-game losing streak. The Colts' pass rush went silent when they needed it most, and with three edge rushers set to hit the open market, the Colts will need to sign a veteran or two.

Superstars like Trey Hendrickson and Khalil Mack are coming off expired contracts, and if the Colts are willing to pay, they could land one of the two. Ballard must be willing to solidify his defense completely, not just partially.

How Much is Too Much for Alec Pierce?

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) leaves the field Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This question partially ties into Pittman's situation, but even when factoring that out, the Colts will likely have to fork over a ton of money to keep Pierce for the near future.

Pierce had his best season yet in 2025, hauling in 47 receptions for 1,003 yards and 6 touchdowns. Pierce led the league in yards per reception for the second consecutive season, solidifying himself as one of the best deep threats in all of football.

Teams with more cap money than the Colts could offer Pierce upwards of $30 million, a price tag that Indy may not be able to afford. If the Colts use their franchise tag on Pierce, the projected cost is $28 million, which could be a viable option.

Pierce made it clear that the team's decision regarding Daniel Jones will affect his own contract situation. One would imagine that the two are a package deal in Indy: if one stays, the other will too.

