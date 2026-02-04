The Indianapolis Colts offense saw fourth-year wide receiver, Alec Pierce, elevate into a possible WR1 during the 2025 season.

While the offense slowed down to a snail's pace after the Week 11 bye, Pierce continued to flourish, regardless of whether it was Daniel Jones, Philip Rivers, or Riley Leonard throwing him the ball.

Pierce put himself on another level, but another Colts wide receiver fell back in production after losing Jones. That pass-catcher was Michael Pittman Jr.

Given this situation, it puts Pittman's future with the team into some doubt. However, if you ask Pittman, he's all about staying with Indianapolis despite the cloudiness around what's to come.

Wish TV 8's Anthony Calhoun caught up with Pittman in San Francisco, where the former Colts second-rounder addressed this subject.

"Indy is my home. I mean, I love everything about it. I love the people there. I love this team. I just really want to do everything that I can to bring this team back to where we should be. Where we were, like in the past, like in the Peyton Manning, Reggie Wayne, Marvin Harrison days.

I would love to be a part of that, but, part of it is not in my control. The nature of football, it's a business, right? So, we'll see what happens."

Pittman finished 2025 with 80 catches for 784 receiving yards and a career-high seven touchdown receptions. However, it was the seven-game losing streak that was a bit concerning for Pittman.

For Pittman's first 10 games, he looked solid. However, Pittman secured 26 catches but for only 204 receiving yards and one score for the remaining seven contests.

Given how incredible Pierce looked, it could make the Colts question if Pittman is needed going forward. It's fair to say Pittman is a great receiver, but he isn't a game changer like Pierce.

Also, the Colts still have Josh Downs for the short game and tight end Tyler Warren, who proved he can essentially take on any part of the field for the QB to hit him.

Pittman's contract also gives the Colts a mountainous $24 million in cap space if they choose to part ways with him. The Colts undoubtedly love Pittman, but freeing up that kind of money allows an easier time re-signing Pierce and Jones.

Pittman has put together a great career with Indianapolis, but he can be replaced in many ways in an offense as dynamic as Shane Steichen's.

Pittman's ability to be a volume target in the passing game and serve as an effective blocker can't be overlooked.

But, as Pittman mentions in his interview with Calhoun, the NFL is a business, and the money that can be saved by cutting or trading him is vast.

Through 95 games with the Colts, Pittman has 485 catches for 5,254 receiving yards (10.8 average yards per catch) and 25 receiving scores. However, the NFL is a 'what have you done for me lately?' league.

Going based on this notion, Pittman didn't look great in helping the Colts offense for the final seven games of the year, regardless of who was playing quarterback for Steichen's offense.

His situation will be an interesting one to monitor. If the Colts separate with Pittman, it will be far less about his on-field production and more about having the means to keep a breakout receiver like Pierce and a possible franchise solution at QB like Jones.

