The Baltimore Ravens are planning to hire former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, according to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz.

The #Ravens are expected to hire #Chargers offensive pass game coordinator Marcus Brady, sources tell @CBSSports.



Has worked for the Chargers the last two years. Before that, was an offensive coordinator with the Colts and a senior offensive assistant with the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/4PK9i0XMBI — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 6, 2026

Brady worked in Indianapolis for four-and-a-half years before getting fired in November 2022, one week before the Colts let go of head coach Frank Reich. Brady was originally hired as the Colts' assistant quarterbacks coach but quickly climbed the ranks in Reich's coaching staff.

During his time in Indy, Brady never got a shot to call the plays. Reich assumed those duties as head coach, so Brady was more responsible for game-planning and play design.

In 2021, Brady replaced Nick Sirianni as offensive coordinator after Sirianni accepted a head coaching gig with the Philadelphia Eagles. When Brady was fired a year and a half later, Sirianni brought him over to the Eagles as an offensive consultant. Brady then spent a year and some change as a senior offensive assistant in Philadelphia before being hired as the passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brady spent the last two seasons under Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles, but after two years of playoff failures, Brady will jump ship to join Jesse Minter's staff in Baltimore. It's unclear what role he will have in Baltimore, but he'll be joining an experienced staff.

Brady will have the opportunity to coach one of the league's best quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson. Similar to the Colts, the Ravens missed out on playoff football in disappointing fashion in 2025. Now that they've cleaned house, the expectations will be fairly high for Jackson and the Ravens' offensive coaching staff.

Brady worked together with Minter in Los Angeles on the other side of the ball. Clearly, Minter respects Brady's knowledge of the game and feels he could add something to the Ravens' offense.

The Colts will now have the opportunity to face Brady in 2026. Even though it's a completely different coaching staff in the building, the Colts have had success against Brady-ran offenses.

The Colts pounced the Chargers 38-24 in Week 7 this year, but the Chargers did have success in the passing game, which Brady is partially responsible for. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 420 yards in the loss, his season-high.

The Colts will host the Ravens in Indianapolis in 2026. Of course, the ties between the two franchises run deep, and beating Baltimore means that much more for Colts fans.

