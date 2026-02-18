The Indianapolis Colts have plenty to handle for the 2026 offseason as they embark on the upcoming campaign that holds mission-critical levels of importance.

While there's a list of boxes to check for Chris Ballard, one stands out prominently: getting more impact off the defensive edge to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable, something that lacked in 2025.

Trey Hendrickson is the top defensive free agent and makes great sense for Indianapolis, given the ties to Lou Anarumo.

However, cap must be considered, and another option stands out that can still help the Colts while not coming with the massive price tag: Bradley Chubb.

CBS Sports' Jared Dubin names Chubb a candidate to land with the Colts after the Miami Dolphins released the veteran. Here's the breakdown on the fit from Dubin:

"The Colts have been looking for pass-rush help for a while. They checked in just 23rd in pressure rate last season, via TruMedia, and need someone to rush opposite Laiatu Latu, who also collected 8.5 sacks in 2025.

Indianapolis has just south of $36 million in cap space heading into the offseason, according to Over the Cap, and should have plenty of room to add Chubb regardless of what type of salary he commands."

Chubb fits exactly what the Colts need and won't cost anywhere near the money Hendrickson will command. While it remains to be seen what Chubb's next contract will look like, he previously had a three-year, $54,490,000 deal with the Dolphins, per Over the Cap.

This could be what he inks, or something close to it.

Chubb's 2024 is a blemish, as he missed the entire year due to a torn ACL. Minus this, he's played excellent football around that season.

2023 saw Chubb erupt with the Dolphins, posting 11.0 sacks, a league-best six fumbles forced, and 22 QB hits (career-high).

As for last year, Chubb started all 17 games and put up 8.5 sacks (led the Dolphins), 20 QB hits, 48 QB pressures, and 47 total tackles.

Chubb is approaching 30 years old, but doesn't appear to be slowing down despite his past issues with injuries.

As Dubin mentions, Laiatu Latu can use more power on the other side of the defensive line. Latu didn't have this in counterparts like Kwity Paye (4.0 sacks), Samson Ebukam (2.0 sacks), or Tyquan Lewis (3.0 sacks).

It just so happens that Paye, Ebukam, and Lewis are all free agents in 2026, and there's a good chance Ballard lets them walk into free agency.

This points to a potential reset for the defensive end room, and Anarumo should embrace it with open arms. Given that Indy has a new defensive line coach in Marion Hobby, it should come as no surprise if new talent is signed like Chubb.

Chubb will command interest and can be an immediate impact player for Indy's defensive trenches. While he's not a household name like Hendrickson, the two-time Pro-Bowler is effective, reliable, and successful.

Through his NFL career, Chubb has amassed 48.0 sacks, 112 QB hits, 53 tackles for loss, 15 fumbles forced, and 303 total tackles through 90 games.

Chubb makes great sense for the Colts, and his name should be watched closely by fans as Ballard does whatever is possible to boost the defense in 2026.