The NFL's free agency window will open on Wednesday, March 11, and with 30 players on expiring contracts, the Indianapolis Colts will have their hands full.

Most of the talk surrounding the Colts has been about quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce. The two of them are considered top free agents at their positions, and they're expected to draw serious interest from teams around the league if the Colts let them hit the open market.

Aside from Jones and Pierce, the Colts still have plenty of key free agents. Let's take a look at three veteran role players Indy should consider bringing back in 2026.

1) RB Ameer Abdullah

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Ameer Abdullah (26) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. | Steven-Imagn Images

Coming into 2025, most figured that fifth-round rookie DJ Giddens would be the go-to backup for Jonathan Taylor. Instead, we saw a lot more of Ameer Abdullah, the 10-year veteran who has carved out a role as a pass-catcher and kickoff returner in Indy.

Abdullah appeared in 13 games for the Colts this season but saw only tiny bits of action on offense. He ended the year with 14 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, along with 16 receptions on 17 targets for 99 receiving yards.

On special teams, Abdullah averaged the fifth-most yards per kickoff return in the league. The speedy veteran showed off his vision from the back of the end zone, averaging 29.6 yards per return with a long of 81. The Colts' other return man, Ashton Dulin, averaged 32.3 yards per return, good for second-most in the league.

Even though he was originally signed to the practice squad, Abdullah proved he still has juice left. The Colts must consider bringing back the 33-year-old for another season after making an impact in 2025.

2) TE Mo Alie-Cox

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let's make this clear: Mo Alie-Cox's job isn't to catch the ball. It's to use his massive 6-foot-5, 267-pound frame to shove smaller defenders out of the way.

Alie-Cox has become a staple of the Colts' offense under general manager Chris Ballard. Alie-Cox was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and since then, he's appeared in 125 games (53 starts).

According to Pro Football Focus, Alie-Cox was the second-best pass-blocking tight end in the NFL in 2025. His blocking prowess is exactly why he's so valuable, and really, it would be shocking if he left in free agency.

Last season, the Colts offered him a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It's fair to say his price tag hasn't changed much, so if he does stay in Indy, expect him to sign a similar deal.

3) DT Neville Gallimore

Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (92) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Colts have 10 pending free agents in their defensive front seven. They can't afford to lose every single one of them, because otherwise, there will be serious depth issues.

On the defensive line, Neville Gallimore stands out as the candidate most likely to receive another contract with the Colts. The former third-round pick recorded a career-high 3.5 sacks in 2025, and he appeared in all 17 games (8 starts) for Indy.

His numbers aren't jaw-dropping, but he's a cheap addition who plays his role well. Gallimore signed a one-year deal worth just over $1 million last year, but his price tag may have risen a tad after a career-best year.

If the Colts can bring him back for $2-4 million, I'd say it's worth it.