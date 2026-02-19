Anthony Richardson Sr. Claimed to Need New Start After Awful Colts Run

Anthony Richardson Sr. is entering his fourth NFL season, with very little confidence that he'll remain with the Indianapolis Colts after nothing short of a disastrous tenure with the franchise.

After two years that saw Richardson grossly fall short of expectations, all signs point to a trade in 2026 as the Colts focus their attention on Daniel Jones as the next franchise quarterback.

Whether the blame rests more on Richardson or Indy's shoulders is beside the point. Now, it's a foregone conclusion that he'll be in a different uniform later this year.

ESPN''s Aaron Schatz placed Richardson into the Colts' entry on his list of players who need a change of scenery in 2026.

To no surprise, Schatz dives into how Shane Steichen hasn't been able to mold Richardson, but that another coach might be able to pick up the pieces.

"As a rookie in 2023, he posted a 45.0 QBR in four starts. In 2024, he registered a 47.4 QBR in 11 starts.

He missed almost all of last season, first because the Colts chose to start Daniel Jones over him and later because Richardson sustained a fractured orbital bone during pregame warmups in October.

Shane Steichen was supposed to be the coach who could develop an offense around Richardson, but it hasn't worked out. Perhaps another coach could make it work for the signal-caller."

Richardson was drafted in 2023 with the fourth-overall selection for one purpose: to end Indy's exhausting quarterback search and give the team a franchise signal-caller.

What the Colts got was a player who didn't have enough experience, lacked any understanding of the NFL way of life, and struggled epically with connecting on even the easiest of passes.

It must be stated that this article isn't to bash Richardson. Rather, it's to highlight how Indianapolis overshot all of the red flags to take a swing on a quarterback who simply wasn't ready for the NFL.

Richardson's three seasons have been as bad as can be with Indianapolis. Below are the highlights from each of his years with the Colts.

2023

-Played four out of 17 games

-Suffered a concussion

-Suffered a season-ending AC joint sprain in his right arm

-Scored seven all-purpose touchdowns (three passing, four rushing)

2024

-Played 11 out of 17 games

-Suffered hip injuries

-Suffered back/foot injuries

-Completed 47.7 percent of passes

-Threw 12 interceptions and eight touchdowns

-Fumbled nine times

-Tapped out of a game against the Houston Texans

2025

-Lost the quarterback competition to Daniel Jones

-Aggravated AC joint in throwing arm during OTAs

-Dislocated right pinkie finger during preseason

-Fractured orbital bone to land on injured reserve

If 2025 was Richardson's last year with the Colts, it's safe to say it can be considered a complete blunder for Indianapolis.

It's also not out of the question to say it's one of the worst blemishes in franchise history.

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) hands off the ball during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After seeing Jones turn into a Pro Bowl-level quarterback during the 2025 season, it's understandable why the Colts want to turn to him as the solution going forward.

Jones looked better than ever before his season-ending Achilles injury, posting 3,101 passing yards, a 68.0 completion percentage, and 24 total touchdowns (19 passing, five rushing).

Jones was the first quarterback in years who gave Indianapolis hope since Andrew Luck, and after being the leader of the NFL's deadliest offense through the first 10 games, it makes sense why the Colts are ready to move on from Richardson.

The Colts won't get anything more than a Day 3 pick for Richardson, which is somewhat of a gut punch. Regardless, Schatz isn't wrong in saying Richardson needs a fresh start, and the Colts need to see what they have in Jones.

Expect Richardson to be dealt away to a team that's willing to take a swing on his unreal potential and cultivate what Indianapolis couldn't.