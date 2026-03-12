Colts' Biggest Roster Hole That Still Hasn’t Been Addressed

The Indianapolis Colts have been busy during free agency, mostly adding talent to shore up the defensive interior.

Indianapolis started by trading Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for Colby Wooden.

Next, the Colts signed former New York Jets enforcer, Micheal Clemons.

Lastly, Indianapolis stayed busy by adding Derrick Nnadi. Nnadi won three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, 2023, and 2024.

While these are important signings, one position stands out the most that the Colts must address: edge rusher.

Linebacker is a very close second, especially after Franklin was traded to the Packers. However, there are plenty of draft prospects and free agents who can help the Colts with this need.

Initially, it seemed like the Colts were going to cash in on the Trey Hendrickson sweepstakes. However, following the Baltimore Ravens pulling out of the Maxx Crosby trade, Hendrickson was subsequently acquired by the AFC North contender.

After seeing other names like Bradley Chubb come off the board in free agency, Indianapolis still has a gaping hole in their edge rusher room.

While the Colts did sign veteran Arden Key to a two-year, $20 million deal, he's far more of a situational defensive end, and not a reliable starter.

Sources: Former #Titans DE Arden Key is signing with the #Colts on a 2-year deal up to $20M with $11M, guaranteed.



Key has 30.5 career sacks, including 16.5 over the past three years with Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/IiAYholZ9T — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 9, 2026

Given that Kwity Paye departed to the Las Vegas Raiders, and that Tyquan Lewis and Samson Ebukam are on their way out, the Colts have work to do in this regard to help Lou Anarumo.

Per Spotrac, the top names still on the market at edge rusher are Haason Reddick, Joey Bosa, and Leonard Floyd. While these players could provide immediate impact, they're all over 30 and past their prime.

One name remains of the younger variety, and who can give Anarumo's pass-rush the juice it needs: Arnold Ebiketie.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ebiketie is only 27 and has plenty of room to grow. Through his four years with the Atlanta Falcons, he played 67 games and logged 16.5 sacks, 129 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 41 quarterback hits, four fumbles forced, and six pass breakups.

These aren't wild numbers, but Ebiketie hasn't been allowed to shine as a starter.

Ebiktie could be a story similar to when Ebukam joined the Colts in 2023. The veteran spent his career as a rotational edge rusher for the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, but displayed ability to make a difference as a starter.

In his first year with Indianapolis, Ebukam led the way in sacks with 9.5 and was great all-around as a defensive operator.

A season-ending Achilles injury during the 2024 offseason derailed his momentum, but the blueprint was established that you don't need a household name to produce a difference-maker.

Ebiketie played 384 snaps for the Falcons in 2025, but posted solid Pro Football Focus grades. He'd conclude with 74.9 overall, 73.4 pass-rush, 65.2 run defense, and provided 25 quarterback pressures.

Perhaps Ebiketie needs a change of scene and a chance to show what he's capable of. The Colts have a promising talent in Laiatu Latu, who led the team in 2025 with 8.5 sacks with nearly no help from the rest of the defensive ends.

Also, JT Tuimoloau is in the mix. While the former Ohio State Buckeyes performer didn't see the field a ton, he'll look to make a big leap forward and is likely going to be tasked with far more playing time.

Adding Ebiketie would revamp the edge rushing position and still give the Colts a chance to add another player through the draft who has the talent to start and develop.

We'll see what happens in the upcoming days of free agency, but one thing is for sure: the Colts must sign another defensive end.