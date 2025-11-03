Daniel Jones Remains Confident in Colts After Steelers Defeat
The Indianapolis Colts played their ugliest game of football all season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, falling short 27-20 in a dreadful six-turnover performance.
Despite the brutal loss, Colts quarterback Daniel Jones assured reporters that his confidence in the team hasn't wavered one bit.
"I think we got mature guys in the room," Jones said after the game. "We'll certainly be eager to correct the things we didn't do as well, but as far as our confidence level or who we believe we are as a team, I think that's strong, and we're sure of that. We're sure of who we are. We understand, if you turn the ball over, that's going to happen. When we're protected, things have gone well for us. We have to continue to work on that, and I'm sure we will."
Jones threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles in the loss, making it the first time in his seven-year career that he's had five turnovers in a single game.
"I think the turnovers were probably the biggest thing that slowed us down today," Jones admitted. "I thought we executed at times and moved the ball at times. Then we hurt ourselves with turnovers."
The Colts' offense started hot with a touchdown drive on their first possession, but things spiraled out of control afterwards. A strip sack in the second quarter by Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt killed Indy's momentum, and the Colts didn't put points on the board again until the fourth quarter.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
When asked about his two fumbles, Jones credited the Steelers' pass rush but also took accountability for his mistakes.
"I think fundamentally it's always about keeping the ball tight and securing it, something that we work on," Jones said. "I've just got to make sure we do a better job of that and getting the ball out on time. That's always my job. They have a good pass rush and guys who can move rush. Knowing that, I've got to get the ball out."
Jones throws to his first read more than anybody else in the league. The Steelers' defense emphasized taking away that first read, and when they did, Jones held onto the ball too long, and the Colts' offensive line couldn't give him enough time to progress through his reads in the pocket.
The Colts weren't able to get the job done on the road for the second time this season. The offense looked a tad slow while Pittsburgh's defense played their hearts out for all four quarters.
It's fair to have some concerns after the loss, but the Colts aren't going to have six turnovers in every game. Coming into Week 9, the Colts had only turned the ball over four times all season.
Indy's next test is against the Atlanta Falcons in Germany before heading into a Week 11 bye. Jones said he'll review the film from Sunday's loss and prepare for an overseas trip to take on a desperate Falcons squad that is looking to rebound from a one-point loss to the 7-2 New England Patriots.
Jones and the Colts must find a way to return to their offensive dominance so they can rebuild some momentum before the bye week.