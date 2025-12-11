As the Indianapolis Colts prepare for their clash with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, all eyes are on the sudden and shocking signing of 44-year-old Philip Rivers, who had been retired for five years before inking the deal.

While that will certainly dominate headlines, another Colts player was the team's recipient of the illustrious Ed Block Courage Award. That player is none other than right tackle Braden Smith.

Braden Smith selected by teammates as Colts' Ed Block Courage Award recipient. Recognizes courageous play by an individual. Smith went through a lot of personal issues last season, came back and has started first 13 games. No better example of award. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) December 11, 2025

The Ed Block Courage Award's website has the following as a description of who earns the honor, and why.

"The Ed Block Courage Award recipient symbolizes professionalism, great strength and dedication. He is also a community role model.

The Ed Block Courage Award recipient will be identified as a team player in helping abused children and families in crisis."

No other Colts player deserves this more than the ultra-resilient Smith.

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) warms up Monday, July 28, 2025, ahead of training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last year, Smith didn't finish the season, playing in 12 out of 17 possible games. Initially, there wasn't much in the form of information coming out on why he was missing time.

However, later on, it was revealed that Smith was battling immense mental health struggles. Smith's setbacks were so grand that they needed to be addressed for his overall health, and potentially his life.

In the NFL, strength is generally categorized into physical and on-field performance. Smith has this in spades. However, what was going on in the veteran's mind was far deeper and darker than anyone knew.

Since last year and the 2025 offseason, Smith has bounced back epically, returning to the starting lineup and playing in all thirteen of Indy's games.

Smith's 2025 has been solid since taking much-needed time away from football. His Pro Football Focus grades of 65.3 overall and 71.9 pass-blocking indicate a steady hand at right tackle.

Smith has also allowed only one sack and hasn't skipped a beat as far as being reliable in the offensive trenches.

our 2025 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. 💙 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 11, 2025

Smith has spent the entirety of his NFL career with Indianapolis, dating back to when the franchise took him out of the University of Auburn in 2018 with the 37th-overall pick.

Through eight years, he's started 105 out of 107 games and is a staple of the Colts' offensive line. He was also taken in the same draft as seven-time Pro Bowler Quenton Nelson.

The jury is out on whether the Colts will re-sign Smith when his contract is up and he hits the free agent market in 2026. But it wouldn't be shocking if Chris Ballard tries to get Smith to finish his career with the Colts.

Smith might not be a household name or high-profile NFL figure, but he's a warrior, through and through.

To battle through the level of mental struggles he faced is daunting. But Smith's spirit and drive gave him the courage to step away and prioritize himself.

Smith is proof that mental health is a priority, and now the long-time Colt is back to doing what he does best: smashing defenders at the highest level.

