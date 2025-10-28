Colts 'Built to Win' for Tough Upcoming Schedule
It's time to take the Indianapolis Colts seriously after another dominant win, this time by a score of 38-14 over the Tennessee Titans. After this victory, the Colts have now swept the Titans for three straight years.
Bleacher Report shares this argument of taking Indy seriously by placing them at the number one spot in the power rankings for a second-straight week. Here's what Brent Sobleski had to say about Shane Steichen's team.
"The Colts are rolling with the NFL's best record. We've long passed the point where questions about whether they're real or not persist."
The narrative behind Indy's 7-1 record has been that the schedule hasn't been tough in the slightest. However, it must be stated that Indy hasn't just defeated the competition, but instead, has ruined opponents.
Through seven victories, the Colts' point differential is immense, currently sitting at +123. It's hard to criticize an NFL team for its schedule when the wins are coming with that much explosiveness.
Sobleski continues on Indianapolis and the tougher schedule that's ahead.
"Indianapolis' schedule becomes more difficult in the coming weeks, but this squad is built to win."
The Colts' upcoming games are as follows, along with each team's current record.
- Week 9 - @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)
- Week 10 - Atlanta Falcons (3-4)
- Week 11 - Bye
- Week 12 - @ Kansas City Chiefs (5-3)
- Week 13 - Houston Texans (3-4)
- Week 14 - @ Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3)
- Week 15 - @ Seattle Seahawks (5-2)
- Week 16 - San Francisco 49ers (5-3)
- Week 17 - Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3)
- Week 18 - @ Houston Texans (3-4)
The combined record from the rest of Indy's schedule is 36-29 for an overall win percentage of 55.4 percent. The Colts must be at their absolute best to traverse teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, and the San Francisco 49ers.
The Colts' offense is built for tougher defenses, currently pacing the NFL with 270. The next closest team to the Colts is the Dallas Cowboys at 246, giving Indy a 24-point margin as the leaders.
Led by quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Jonathan Taylor, this Steichen offense will be difficult to stop or slow down, even when the Colts run into a top-tier defense.
Seeing how the Colts put up 29 points on the Denver Broncos, 31 points on the Arizona Cardinals, and 38 points on the Los Angeles Chargers, the confidence they can keep it up in the tougher stretch is high.
As for Lou Anarumo's defense, they've paired with the offense well, supporting Steichen's game plan by limiting points and forcing turnovers.
The Colts' defense is tied for second in the league in overall interceptions (10) and has a great turnover ratio of +8. While it's fair to say the Colts could use a difference-maker on defense before the trade deadline, Anarumo has done a masterful job of maintaining his defense despite a multitude of injuries, especially to the cornerbacks.
The Colts have been ruining defenses and are ready to take on the hardest portion of their schedule as soon as this coming Sunday when they face the Steelers in Week 9. It will be interesting to see what happens when the tougher competition faces the Colts as their defense begins to get healthier.