Colts' Carlie Irsay-Gordon Was Quick to Share Opinion on Steichen and Jones

The Indianapolis Colts are searching for themselves as the NFL draft fast approaches on April 23rd.

Now that the biggest wave of free agency has concluded, many questions still surround the franchise at defensive end and linebacker.

However, there are also questions on the shoulders of quarterback Daniel Jones and head coach Shane Steichen.

Can the Colts replicate what we saw in the first 10 games of the season? Will Steichen be able to finally get his team an AFC South championship and a playoff berth? Will Jones bounce back after a fractured leg and subsequent Achilles tear?

These are viable, but CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon seems to believe in her QB and head coach. She recently shared this with the local media.

For reference, I took the quotes from legendary Colts writer and Fox 59's own, Mike Chappell.

“It’s sort of like last year, before we faced some adversity and went downhill.

It’s like we pressed a pause on a movie, and now we’re pressing play, and we get to see what happens at the end.

I don’t want to name any names, but there are situations where your head coach doesn’t believe in your quarterback, I mean, you’re kind of screwed.

I think Shane and Daniel really align.’’

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting with Steichen, he had a lot to take on in his first two seasons which saw a very average record of 17-17 without any divisional titles or playoff appearances.

However, to get to Jones, Steichen had to sift through the following QB situations in 2023 and 2024.

2023: Anthony Richardson Sr., Gardner Minshew

2024: Anthony Richardson Sr., Joe Flacco

Anthony Richardson Sr. was supposed to be the guy that meshed with Steichen, but that was a complete disaster, and led to Gardner Minshew and Joe Flacco being prominent starters.

Indianapolis decided that Richardson needed competition, which led to Jones getting signed. He'd take the starting gig and never look back.

However, given his brutal run with the New York Giants, there was a lot of skepticism.

This was quickly smashed after Indianapolis destroyed the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 with Jones under center. Following this victory, Indianapolis soared to 8-2 by the bye week and were the best team in the NFL.

Through that span, Jones put up the best football of his career, and the team looked like a legitimate Super Bowl championship squad. However, after the Week 11 bye, Indianapolis didn't win another game.

This was due to Jones playing on a fractured fibula, then, in Week 14, he'd lose the rest of his season with an Achilles tear. This sent Indianapolis to the depths, as well as seeing Philip Rivers start three games and Riley Leonard one.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to throw downfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Irsay-Gordon's comments on Steichen aligning well with Jones are accurate. Before joining Indy, Jones was under Brian Daboll in New York and looked awful, with few glimpses of greatness.

Outside of his playoff-bound 2022 season, which saw Jones operate behind a strong defense and ground game, he was mostly underwhelming, losing far too many games (24-44-1).

After becoming a part of Steichen's offense, Jones was a completely changed QB. He was accurate, took care of the football, meshed with his pass-catchers, and operated seamlessly with superstar running back, Jonathan Taylor.

Yes, the competition wasn't the stiffest, but Jones still put up the best numbers we've ever seen. He finished 2025 with 13 games played, a 68.0 completion percentage (career-high), 3,101 passing yards, 19 touchdown passes, and five ground scores.

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) speaks with head coach Shane Steichen in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It's true to say that this situation feels like a movie on pause, with the franchise ready to press play again and run it back.

If Jones can recover from that tricky Achilles injury, it's hard to imagine the Colts can't get this offense right back to where it was.

While it's tough to lose a receiver like Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis was able to secure Alec Pierce and still have Josh Downs and Tyler Warren. They simply need a reliable targert like Pittman to get the tough yards and move the chains.

Irsay-Gordon's confidence in Steichen and Jones is excellent, especially considering she's the owner and is being patient with this one-two punch.

We'll see if the positive portion of the 2025 season was a fluke, and if Steichen and Jones can resume their formerly dominant ways in what will be a make-or-break 2026 season.