3 Realistic Colts Draft Targets with Huge Upside

Barring any massive trades or signings, the Indianapolis Colts will enter the 2026 NFL draft in a tricky spot. Without a first-round pick and with multiple roster holes still lingering, general manager Chris Ballard has to find immediate contributors on Day 2 if he wants to keep his job.

The good news? This class lines up well with some of Indy’s biggest needs, especially on defense. The Colts could use help at linebacker and on the edge, and they could also benefit from extra depth at safety and wide receiver.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three realistic draft targets at three separate positions of need for Indy.

LB Kyle Louis | Pittsburgh

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (LB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After trading Zaire Franklin at the beginning of the month, linebacker has become one of the Colts' biggest needs. Pittsburgh's Kyle Louis makes sense as a top coverage linebacker who can double as a strong safety when needed.

"I'm confident in my ability to play linebacker and safety," Louis said. "I can go either way. People try to shade that as like 'He's a master of nothing,' but really, a jack of all trades is better than somebody that's a master of only one."

At 6-feet tall, Louis is certainly smaller than most linebackers at the professional level, but his athleticism and agility make up for his stature.

At the Panini Senior Bowl, Louis showed off his coverage skills in practice, intercepting several passes thrown his way in 1-on-1 drills.

The Colts' linebackers struggled in coverage last year, so Louis makes sense as a young, fast player who can play sideline-to-sideline in Lou Anarumo's scheme.

EDGE Gabe Jacas | Illinois

Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) pursues Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aside from linebacker, edge rusher is the Colts' biggest need by far. Former first-round pick Laiatu Latu will enter Year 3 looking to become the first Indy pass rusher with double-digit sacks since Justin Houston, but aside from Latu, the Colts don't have much help.

The team lost Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam, but they brought in Micheal Clemons and Arden Key. Neither new signing is a needle-mover, meaning the Colts should address the position with one of their first few picks in the draft.

That's where Illinois' finest, Gabe Jacas, comes into play.

I don't love the edge rusher options on day two for the immediate impact that the Colts need, but if they need ti grab one, I'd be cool with Illinois' Gabe Jacas.



Shows some power on film and can be a base down guy. Absolutely dominant vs. USC last season pic.twitter.com/ixsYohylKM — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) March 27, 2026

Jacas is one of the biggest rushers in this year's class, and if you're betting on any trait from a rookie, size is the one to go all-in on. Ballard must find a day-one impact player, and Jacas has the power-rush traits to consistently get to the quarterback in the NFL.

At last month's combine, Jacas opted out of most testing, but he put up 30 reps on the bench press. His strength is exactly what the Colts are missing on their line, and he's a player who could be on the board at No. 47.

WR Chris Brazzell II | Tennessee

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) catches the ball in the end zone during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since the Colts dealt Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers and former third-round pick Josh Downs is entering a contract year, the Colts could use some young talent at receiver once again.

At 6-foot-4, Brazzell brings a unique combination of size and downfield ability. He’s a matchup problem for defensive backs and gives quarterbacks a large catch radius to work with. In some ways, he's similar to Alec Pierce coming out of college.

Brazzell hauled in 62 catches for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season as a Volunteer. His best performance came against an elite Georgia defense early in the year, when he posted six catches for 177 yards and three touchdowns.

Brazzell ran a 4.37s 40-yard dash at the combine, showcasing his speed for NFL scouts. That sort of size and speed is lethal in the NFL, and if he has guys like Pierce or Downs playing with him, it could be tough for defenses to cover all three guys.

The Colts have several positional needs, but with six months left in the offseason, there's plenty of time left to find starters before kickoff.