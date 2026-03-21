It's Clear Who Colts' Most Important Free Agent Re-Sign Is

One of the greatest needs on the Indianapolis Colts roster for more talent is the linebacker position, even after the signing of Akeem Davis-Gaither.

While many have pointed to outside free agents to help this endeavor, there's one player who looked good in a Colts uniform last year who's sitting in plain view: Germaine Pratt.

Pratt's NFL career started with the Cincinnati Bengals after being drafted 72nd overall by the AFC North contender in 2019. This immediately paired him with current Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Through Pratt's first six seasons with Anarumo in Cincinnati, he looked solid as a full-time starter.

In 96 games and 88 starts, the former North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker stacked an impressive 616 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 32 tackles for loss, 23 pass breakups, seven fumbles forced, and seven interceptions.

Pratt showcased an ability to pinpoint the correct angles for tackles, did well stopping the run, and even had a blistering 90.1 Pro Football coverage grade in 2022, which was first among 84 eligible linebackers.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Johnny Mundt (86) during a gameat Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Following the 2024 season, Pratt was released by the Bengals on June 9th. But, just two days later, the Las Vegas Raiders scooped him up.

Pratt's time in Las Vegas was short, as the squad would release the linebacker on October 6th. In similar fashion to being released by the Bengals, Pratt didn't have to wait long, as the Colts picked him up on October 8th.

This reunited him with Anarumo, the coordinator who brought the best out of Pratt, and that transition paid off for Indy's defense and the veteran linebacker.

Pratt played 12 games with Indianapolis and put up 101 tackles, five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, eight pass breakups, and a great interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Germaine Pratt snags it in the end zone for the interception!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/I4AsIv6NHO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 28, 2025

Pratt isn't a superstar talent, but is a capable starter who seamlessly transitioned into Anarumo's defense in 2025. While the Colts did pick up Davis-Gaither, Indianapolis needs to continue padding the linebacker position.

The Colts currently have the following linebackers on the roster minus Davis-Gaither.

Austin Ajiake

Jaylon Carlies

Joseph Vaughn

John Bullock

Devin Veresuk

Indianapolis will likely pick up a linebacker on Day 2 of the NFL draft this year, but veteran talent is a must in Anarumo's scheme, so why not re-sign a player like Pratt who already understands the game plan?

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) tackles Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

After the Colts traded Zaire Franklin, the most logical replacement is Pratt. Yes, Pratt can improve in coverage, but as stated before, he is capable of doing it, and accomplished that in Anarumo's scheme.

Outside of linebacker Bobby Okereke, Pratt is arguably the next best signing the Colts can make for their thin position at the second defensive level.

Keep an eye on Pratt's status, as there will likely be other teams interested in the 29-year-old veteran. However, given how cheap he'd be and the performance he put on for Indianapolis, they should make the smart move and keep Pratt in the building.

We'll see what the Colts decide to do as they try to put together a defense capable of backing up their potent offensive counterpart.