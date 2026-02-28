Colts Combine Updates: Linebackers Shine at Lucas Oil
INDIANAPOLIS -- Friday marked the final defensive workouts at the NFL combine, with some prospects posting elite testing numbers. Since the Indianapolis Colts are projected to take a defender with their 47th overall pick, let's take a look at some of the standout performers from the first two days of action.
Linebackers Look Promising
The Colts' linebacking corps underwhelmed in 2025. They were practically non-existent in pass coverage, and they weren't stellar against the run, especially towards the end of the year.
Thankfully, several linebackers look like they could be day-one starters for Indianapolis.
Jake Golday | Cincinnati
- Height: 6'4.5"
- Weight: 239 lbs.
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.62s
- Vertical: 39"
- Broad Jump: 10'5"
- 3-Cone Drill: 7.02s
- 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.34s
- RAS Score: 9.73u
A former defensive end, Golday made the transition to linebacker only a few years ago when he transferred to Cincinnati. In his second year at his new position, he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors.
Golday measures in as one of the biggest linebackers in this year's class, and despite his inexperience at the position, he feels his instincts are an underrated aspect of his game.
Anthony Hill Jr. | Texas
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 238 lbs.
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.51s
- Vertical: 37"
- Broad Jump: 10'5"
- Bench: 21 reps
- RAS Score: 9.84u
Anthony Hill Jr. was the third-fastest linebacker, but he opted out of the 3-cone drill and shuttle.
In three seasons at Texas, Hill racked up 250 total tackles, 17 sacks, and 8 forced fumbles. His ability to play multiple roles on the field and force turnovers is what sticks out the most.
Jacob Rodriguez | Texas Tech
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 231 lbs.
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.57s
- Vertical: 38.5"
- Broad Jump: 10'1"
- 3-Cone Drill: 6.9s (Fastest among all LBs)
- 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.19s (Fastest among all LBs)
- RAS Score: 9.52u
Rodriguez was a Heisman finalist and consensus first-team All-Big 12 linebacker in 2025 after posting 128 total tackles, 1 sack, 7 forced fumbles, 4 interceptions, and 6 passes defended.
His agility ranks toward the top in this year's class, and considering the Colts need a coverage linebacker, Rodriguez may have leaped up their board.
Kyle Louis | Pitt
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 220 lbs.
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.53s
- Vertical: 39.5"
- Broad Jump: 10'9"
- 3-Cone Drill: 6.97s (2nd-fastest among LBs)
- 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.26s (3rd-fastest among all LBs)
- RAS Score: 9.10u
The biggest thing knocking points off Louis' RAS score is his size. At linebacker, he would be considered undersized, but he plays with a high motor to make up for it.
One of the best coverage linebackers in this class, Louis should be available on Day 2.
Sonny Styles | Ohio State
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 244 lbs.
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.46s (Fastest among all LBs)
- Vertical: 43.5" (Highest among all LBs)
- Broad Jump: 11'2" (Furthest among all LBs)
- 3-Cone Drill: 7.09s
- 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.26s
- RAS Score: 9.99u
There's about a zero percent chance Styles drops to No. 47, which is unfortunate, because he's one of the most athletically gifted linebackers the draft has ever seen.
Styles will almost certainly be the first linebacker off the board, probably within the top 10 picks.
Overall Thoughts
The Colts need linebackers who can guard athletic tight ends. Physically, it looks like Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis are two guys who can do that. They have great instincts against the run, and they both have a knack for forcing turnovers.
Both guys should be available in round two, and if both are still on the board at 47, the Colts may try to trade back and let one of them fall in their hands.
