Colts Combine Updates: Linebackers Shine at Lucas Oil

INDIANAPOLIS -- Friday marked the final defensive workouts at the NFL combine, with some prospects posting elite testing numbers. Since the Indianapolis Colts are projected to take a defender with their 47th overall pick, let's take a look at some of the standout performers from the first two days of action.

Linebackers Look Promising

The Colts' linebacking corps underwhelmed in 2025. They were practically non-existent in pass coverage, and they weren't stellar against the run, especially towards the end of the year.

Thankfully, several linebackers look like they could be day-one starters for Indianapolis.

Jake Golday | Cincinnati

Oct 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) is unable to hold on to a catch as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) and defensive back Tre Gola-Callard (6) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. M | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Height : 6'4.5"

: 6'4.5" Weight : 239 lbs.

: 239 lbs. 40-Yard Dash : 4.62s

: 4.62s Vertical : 39"

: 39" Broad Jump : 10'5"

: 10'5" 3-Cone Drill : 7.02s

: 7.02s 20-Yard Shuttle : 4.34s

: 4.34s RAS Score: 9.73u

A former defensive end, Golday made the transition to linebacker only a few years ago when he transferred to Cincinnati. In his second year at his new position, he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors.

Golday measures in as one of the biggest linebackers in this year's class, and despite his inexperience at the position, he feels his instincts are an underrated aspect of his game.

Anthony Hill Jr. | Texas

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Height : 6'2"

: 6'2" Weight : 238 lbs.

: 238 lbs. 40-Yard Dash : 4.51s

: 4.51s Vertical : 37"

: 37" Broad Jump : 10'5"

: 10'5" Bench : 21 reps

: 21 reps RAS Score: 9.84u

Anthony Hill Jr. was the third-fastest linebacker, but he opted out of the 3-cone drill and shuttle.

In three seasons at Texas, Hill racked up 250 total tackles, 17 sacks, and 8 forced fumbles. His ability to play multiple roles on the field and force turnovers is what sticks out the most.

Jacob Rodriguez | Texas Tech

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (LB21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height : 6'1"

: 6'1" Weight : 231 lbs.

: 231 lbs. 40-Yard Dash : 4.57s

: 4.57s Vertical : 38.5"

: 38.5" Broad Jump : 10'1"

: 10'1" 3-Cone Drill : 6.9s (Fastest among all LBs)

: 6.9s (Fastest among all LBs) 20-Yard Shuttle : 4.19s (Fastest among all LBs)

: 4.19s (Fastest among all LBs) RAS Score: 9.52u

Rodriguez was a Heisman finalist and consensus first-team All-Big 12 linebacker in 2025 after posting 128 total tackles, 1 sack, 7 forced fumbles, 4 interceptions, and 6 passes defended.

His agility ranks toward the top in this year's class, and considering the Colts need a coverage linebacker, Rodriguez may have leaped up their board.

Kyle Louis | Pitt

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (LB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height : 6'0"

: 6'0" Weight : 220 lbs.

: 220 lbs. 40-Yard Dash : 4.53s

: 4.53s Vertical : 39.5"

: 39.5" Broad Jump : 10'9"

: 10'9" 3-Cone Drill : 6.97s (2nd-fastest among LBs)

: 6.97s (2nd-fastest among LBs) 20-Yard Shuttle : 4.26s (3rd-fastest among all LBs)

: 4.26s (3rd-fastest among all LBs) RAS Score: 9.10u

The biggest thing knocking points off Louis' RAS score is his size. At linebacker, he would be considered undersized, but he plays with a high motor to make up for it.

One of the best coverage linebackers in this class, Louis should be available on Day 2.

Sonny Styles | Ohio State

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height : 6'5"

: 6'5" Weight : 244 lbs.

: 244 lbs. 40-Yard Dash : 4.46s (Fastest among all LBs)

: 4.46s (Fastest among all LBs) Vertical : 43.5" (Highest among all LBs)

: 43.5" (Highest among all LBs) Broad Jump : 11'2" (Furthest among all LBs)

: 11'2" (Furthest among all LBs) 3-Cone Drill : 7.09s

: 7.09s 20-Yard Shuttle : 4.26s

: 4.26s RAS Score: 9.99u

There's about a zero percent chance Styles drops to No. 47, which is unfortunate, because he's one of the most athletically gifted linebackers the draft has ever seen.

Styles will almost certainly be the first linebacker off the board, probably within the top 10 picks.

Overall Thoughts

The Colts need linebackers who can guard athletic tight ends. Physically, it looks like Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis are two guys who can do that. They have great instincts against the run, and they both have a knack for forcing turnovers.

Both guys should be available in round two, and if both are still on the board at 47, the Colts may try to trade back and let one of them fall in their hands.