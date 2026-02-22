NFL Draft Positions the Colts Will Focus on at the Combine

As the 2026 NFL draft inches closer, the Indianapolis Colts are shaping a clear list of priorities based on team needs. With free agency looming, it's still not 100% clear what the Colts will need the most, but the roster has a few gaps that need young talent.

This week, prospects and scouts will meet in Indianapolis for the 2026 NFL combine. Teams get a chance to interview players and rank their athleticism before using draft capital on them. Let's take a look at the three main positions the Colts will have to address at the combine and draft.

Linebacker

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Personally, I see linebacker as a bigger draft need than edge rusher. When you look at Chris Ballard's history of drafting edge rushers, it's not pretty. None of Ballard's edge rusher selections have recorded 10+ sacks in a season, but at linebacker, Ballard has had success.

The Colts must address linebacker in the second or third round. Zaire Franklin wasn't good enough in 2025, and if he takes another step back, the Colts will have a giant gap in the middle of the field.

More specifically, the Colts need a linebacker who excels in coverage. Names like Jacob Rodriguez, Kyle Louis, and Jake Golday could all be on the board in the second round. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Colts focusing on these three at the combine.

A notable second-round linebacker drafted by the Colts is Shaquille Leonard, who was honored at Lucas Oil Stadium early in the season after announcing his retirement.

Wide Receiver

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) and wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) celebrate a touchdown by Pierce on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. | Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Regardless of the futures of Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce, the Colts could use depth at wide receiver. If either of them leaves, they'll definitely need a new receiver, maybe even with one of their first two picks.

After trading AD Mitchell just before November's deadline, the Colts suddenly had a lack of depth at the position. Their top three receivers were clear: Pittman, Pierce, and Downs. After that, it was a severe drop off.

Pierce, Pittman, and Downs all recorded 500+ yards. After those three, the Colts' next leading receiver was Mitchell, who didn't even play on the team for half the year. By the end of the season, the Colts' fourth-leading receiver still on the roster was Ashton Dulin, who racked up 106 yards.

At the combine, the Colts could focus on guys who may be available in round three or four. Names like Indiana's Elijah Sarratt or Louisville's Chris Bell could still be on the board at that point.

Interior Defensive Line

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) walk onto the field Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts' defensive tackles are great, but they're not getting any younger. Injuries are starting to catch up to DeForest Buckner, and Grover Stewart will turn 33 later this year.

The Colts could use one of their first few picks on a depth piece for 2026, but someone who could develop into a starter, just as Stewart did. Pairing a young interior disruptor with edge rushers like Laiatu Latu could transform the Colts’ pass rush.

Previously, Ballard has emphasized arm length when drafting tackles, so watch for measurables at the combine.