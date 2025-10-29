Colts Critic Believes Daniel Jones' MVP-Level Play 'Not Real'
The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 season has been incredible, smashing previous notions that the team was on an eight or nine-win trajectory. Through eight weeks, the Colts have nearly hit that mark with a 7-1 record and possess two MVP-level candidates in QB Daniel Jones and RB Jonathan Taylor.
Indianapolis is generating buzz from analysts across the NFL sphere that they could earn a first-round bye and potentially make a push for Super Bowl LX.
However, Nick Wright on First Things First believes everyone should pump the brakes on Jones specifically, as well as the notion that the Colts are the best team in football.
Wright started by saying
"It's a fun show, but I know that's not real. And that's the idea that Daniel Jones is going to go through maybe Lamar (Jackson), certainly Josh (Allen), young star Drake Maye, and then end boss Patrick Mahomes to make the Super Bowl.
So no, it's an amazing story, and very entertaining, high octane every weekend, but I do not believe that this is the best team in football."
Wright is open to having his own opinion, but to say that the Colts' 7-1 record isn't real is interesting. Indianapolis has been leaving opponents in the dust and has defeated tough opponents like the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.
Their only loss was at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams, and if the ball isn't fumbled haplessly at the goal line or a brutal holding call to remove a Taylor TD, Indy is 8-0.
As for his argument on Jones, the former sixth-overall pick is playing at a true MVP level. Jones has put up excellent numbers, completing 71.2 percent of his passes for 2,062 passing yards, 13 TDs and just three interceptions.
Jones has also scored four times with his feet for 17 all-purpose scores. In short, its' hard to deny at this point that Jones isn't the real deal for the Colts. While there could be a tough game or few ahead with a harder schedule, Jones has hit an insane career stride with Shane Steichen.
Lastly, for Wright to say the Colts aren't the best team in football indicates an inability to check the records. The Colts are number one in overall record and points scored (270); this equals out to 33.8 per game.
The Colts also have an impressive +123-point differential through their seven wins. This ends with an impressive 17.6 differential per game. So, at the end of the day, the Colts aren't just the best team in football, but they're the top squad that is beating down their competition.
There are bound to be critics throughout the entire season, especially for Jones, given his immense struggles in New York for six years. However, if this is the type of Colts team that heads into the tougher part of the schedule, they'll remain a candidate to secure an AFC first-round bye.
As for Jones, if this keeps up, he'll finish 2025 with incredible numbers and, along with Taylor, will remain in the MVP discussion.