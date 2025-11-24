The Indianapolis Colts were in control for most of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, appearing to be on track to a 9-2 record and continued ascension in the AFC.

The offense looked great with Daniel Jones operating things despite Jonathan Taylor being held in check. However, the wheels fell off soon after.

Following the tough 23-20 loss, Jones answered questions about the offense and lack of consistency to have complete follow through. The first question had to do with his thoughts on the offensive struggles.

“We just didn’t execute in key situations. I’ve got to do a better job, I think, overall in our execution, and certainly I have to do a better job in handling all of that stuff. Tough to have a stretch like that towards the end of the game.”

The offense started the game operating efficiently outside of a stalled opening drive that appeared to be on track for a touchdown. Three offensive penalties derailed what may have ended in a score.

While Taylor was contained outside of a 27-yard scamper, Jones was still hitting his targets efficiently and finished the first half accurately with two touchdowns to boot.

However, he fell apart near the end of the game when it mattered most and wasn't able to find any consistency.

Jones was also asked about how things quickly changed for the worst for the offense in the second half, and his answer was one of pure honesty.

“I’m not sure. Plays here and there that we didn’t execute as well as we should’ve. There were

some opportunities we didn’t take advantage of. We’ll go back and look at the tape, see where we

could’ve been better."

To have such a rough outing when efficiency is needed isn't going to cut it in the NFL, especially considering Jones completed only 44.4 percent of his passes in the second half (8/18).

When the game was finished, Jones had a stat line that appeared to be that of a crisp game manager. The former sixth-overall pick had 181 passing yards on 19/31 completions for two scores.

This points to an impressive showing from Steve Spagnuolo's defense in the regard of not letting big plays unfold from Indy.

Considering that Ashton Dulin (48) and Alec Pierce (26) accounted for 74 of Jones' 181 passing yards, it paints a vibrant picture of how well the Chiefs tackled upon catches.

This lack of explosive plays from Shane Steichen's offense likely played a factor in the offense sputtering in the second half of the loss.

Lastly, Jones was asked about how frustrating it could be to be so close to winning, only to allow the victory to slip away.

“I think you have to be on it and personally, I think you have to be accurate. Like we talked

about, they’re bringing pressure and trying to heat you up. Sometimes that happens a bit quicker than you’d expect. You still have to be accurate and find a way to make the play work. I have to do a better job of that.”

Spagnuolo sold out everything to stop Taylor, limiting the MVP candidate to just 58 rushing yards on 16 carries for an average of 3.6 yards per carry.

This put Indianapolis into a situation where Jones had to shoulder more of the offensive workload, and it didn't pan out to a winning formula.

While there was criticism that Steichen should have run the football more with Taylor, it's not 100 percent on the head coach; Jones also has to respond better than he did against the Chiefs if the Colts want to survive their tough stretch of games.

Jones didn't play his best when the game was on the line, but Taylor was halted, Steichen didn't make fruitful decisions, and this concoction led to a tough road loss.

Luckily, Indy is still 8-3, but it doesn't get easier when they defend home turf next week against the Houston Texans' elite defense.

Indy has to fix its recent offensive woes or risk sliding off the momentum track that put them into the conversation of one of the best teams in the NFL.

