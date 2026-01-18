Alec Pierce was one of the few highlights from the Indianapolis Colts ' 2025 campaign. The fourth-year receiver eclipsed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, doing so on only 47 receptions.

Pierce led the league in yards per reception for the second season in a row, becoming the first player to do it in consecutive seasons since 1990. His value to the Colts' offense can't be understated.

Pierce has never been a high-volume target in Indy, but his value around the league is clear: he’s a big, fast perimeter receiver who stretches the field, blocks willingly in the run game, and doesn’t need touches to impact coverage.

Pierce and the Colts waited until his rookie contract was over to have extension talks. After a career-best season, Pierce's price tag just skyrocketed. The Colts will have to compete with the most receiver-needy teams in the league to bring back their WR1.

Let's take a look at three teams who could offer Pierce a deal he can't resist.

Tennessee Titans

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans have the most cap space of any team in the league, meaning they can break the bank for Pierce. At quarterback, Cam Ward showed flashes of greatness, and if they can get him some weapons, the Titans' offense could be much improved. With Ward's elite arm strength and Pierce's vertical speed, the Titans could stretch the field like few other teams.

There may not be another teams that needs receiver help as much as the Titans. Their leading receiver this year was tight end Chig Okonkwo, who finished with 560 yards.

Few destinations would sting Colts fans more than a move within the AFC South, but the Titans make plenty of sense.

Las Vegas Raiders

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Florida International University during the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Similar to the Titans, the Raiders have a boatload of cap money to spend. There are few better ways to use it than getting a rookie quarterback some weapons.

If the Raiders draft Fernando Mendoza at number one, he'll need some receivers. Las Vegas had zero wide receivers reach the 700-yard mark, a milestone that Pierce has reached two years in a row. Again, this is a team that could overpay a receiver because they need one so badly.

His ability to run clean go routes, deep posts, and back-shoulder fades would mesh well with a quarterback willing to push the ball downfield (i.e., Mendoza). Additionally, Pierce’s blocking ability would be a major plus for a team that wants to remain balanced offensively.

While the Raiders have invested in star power at receiver in the past, they’ve still lacked a consistent downfield complement who can win on the outside and handle physical coverage.

Seattle Seahawks

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Seahawks, in addition to their 13-4 record, have the fourth-most cap space in 2026. Sam Darnold has led Seattle to a one seed, and if they add another weapon, they could become a powerhouse.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of the best receivers in the league, but he doesn't have the height that Pierce possesses. Cooper Kupp is still a weapon in the slot, and Rashid Shaheed is a speedster. Pierce would practically complete the puzzle.

For Pierce, Seattle could offer both opportunity and stability — a chance to carve out a defined role without being buried on the depth chart. For the Seahawks, he represents a smart free-agent gamble with a relatively high floor.

