It's been a turbulent 2025 season for the Indianapolis Colts, falling from the first seed in the AFC to all the way out of the playoff picture in a matter of weeks. Injuries killed the Colts' early momentum, and now they're staring at a fifth consecutive year without postseason football.

The Colts have an opportunity to play spoiler against the Houston Texans in Week 18 with sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard under center. Leonard filled in for Daniel Jones when he went down with a torn Achilles against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but now the rookie will play his first professional start against one of the best defensive units in the game.

The Texans are still hunting for an AFC South crown, but they'll need the Jaguars to lose against the Tennessee Titans, which is an unlikely scenario.

Here are three bold predictions for the Colts' Week 18 showdown in Houston.

1) Riley Leonard Throws Two Touchdown Passes

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) for a safety in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars won 36-19[Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his first real action against the Jaguars, Leonard had two touchdown passes overturned. One was a deep ball to Michael Pittman Jr., and the other was a corner dot that found Alec Pierce, who just barely landed out of bounds.

The Colts aren't expecting the world out of Leonard, but if he can show some promise, the Colts may have their backup for the next three seasons. With Anthony Richardson's future in question, it feels like Leonard may be the guy the Colts turn to as a QB2 if they bring back Daniel Jones.

The Texans will sideline star cornerback Kamari Lassiter due to injury, which gives Leonard a better chance to pick apart Houston's secondary.

2) Colts Pick Off C.J. Stroud

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) talks with Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum (0) at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Texans won 20-16. | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Colts have forced a turnover in every game but one this season. C.J. Stroud is coming off a two-interception performance against the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend, and there's a chance he repeats that in Week 18.

Although Sauce Gardner will be sidelined, the Colts came close to numerous interceptions last weekend in the same situation. Indy will likely use Cameron Mitchell at the outside corner, a player who dropped an easy dud from Trevor Lawrence last Sunday.

If Mitchell and the rest of the Colts' secondary can read Stroud, they may be able to come away with an interception or two.

3) Laiatu Latu Records Two Sacks

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) disrupts a pass by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Laiatu Latu has undoubtedly been the best edge rusher for the Colts this season. With 8.5 sacks on the season, Latu has more than doubled his rookie production in Year 2.

Latu is riding a three-game sack streak entering the season finale. He recorded zero sacks against the Texans in Week 13, but Latu has gotten home against the other two division rivals at least once.

The Colts need Latu to stay hot at the end of the year. If he keeps getting home, he may be able to take another huge leap during the offseason to become the start the Colts expect him to be.

