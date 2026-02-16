Door Wide Open on Excellent Pass-Rushing Solution for Colts

The Indianapolis Colts badly need more at edge rusher, and while signing the top free agent, Trey Hendrickson, would be the biggest and quickest upgrade, the Colts will need to use cap space to re-sign Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, as well as address other areas of the roster.

Luckily, a clear and cheaper option just opened up for the Colts. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Miami Dolphins released veteran pass-rusher Bradley Chubb.

Sources: The #Dolphins and two-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Bradley Chubb are parting ways, making the 29-year-old a free agent.



In his two full seasons with the Dolphins (2023 & 2025), Chubb has 20 sacks, 8 FF, and 117 tackles. He should have a nice market. pic.twitter.com/u19NEaBZV9 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 16, 2026

The Dolphins have new leadership in the form of head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, so Miami beginning to morph the roster isn't a shock.

Chubb saves the Dolphins $7,343,500 by releasing him, and it's expected that the former North Carolina State alum will command a decent market for his services.

While Chubb is nearing age 30, the Colts need a sure-fire impact with their pass-rush, and Chubb can provide that while costing nowhere near what Hendrickson would.

Arguably, the biggest drawback to signing Chubb is his injury history. Throughout his seven years in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and Dolphins, Chubb has missed a whopping 43 games.

While 17 games can be linked to his torn ACL in 2024 where he missed the entire season, it's a big risk to bring him onto any NFL roster.

The encouraging fact is that Chubb started all 17 games in 2025 and played well for the Dolphins' defense despite the season being a massive letdown in Mike McDaniels' final year as the head coach.

Bradley Chubb had 8.5 sacks last year, 11 in 2023… https://t.co/XiiHaaWWaF — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) February 16, 2026

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Chubb showed few signs of slowing down for the Dolphins in 2025. Chubb led the Dolphins in sacks with 8.5 while tallying 47 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two fumbles forced, 20 QB hits, and 48 pressures.

As for his career, Chubb has accumulated two Pro Bowls, two 10-plus sack seasons (12.0 in 2018, 11.0 in 2023), 53 tackles for loss, and 15 forced fumbles.

This type of veteran presence is just what Indianapolis needs to help new defensive line coach Marion Hobby transition into his first year as the leader of the defensive trenches.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to throw a pass against Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

For the Colts, there are three defensive ends set to hit free agency: Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis.

Paye has not played like a first-rounder in his five years with the Colts. Ebukam looked like a ghost of himself after sustaining an Achilles injury that ended his 2024 season. Lewis has always been a rotational piece that won't transition to more than that.

In short, there's a real possibility that Chris Ballard allows this trio to walk in free agency, allowing a fresh start at the edge rusher position.

While the NFL draft is a golden opportunity to get new talents to develop, the Colts are somewhat in 'win now' mode, and a great way to start positive change for the position group is to sign an option like Chubb.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) celebrates recovering a fumble against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Dec. 11, 2023. | Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

The promising Laiatu Latu needs more juice to help him in the pass-rushing department, and former second-rounder JT Tuimoloau can also use assistance to potentially elevate in year two.

Signing Chubb won't be super cheap, but it won't bind Indianapolis with their cap situation, either. Outside of a blockbuster addition like Hendrickson, this move makes the most sense for Indianapolis' defense.

Keep a close eye on Chubb's status. While he can fit with plenty of NFL squads, Indianapolis' hole at defensive end makes Chubb a near-perfect fit for what they're trying to accomplish in 2026.

If Indianapolis signs him, it will immediately boost the pass-rush with a veteran who's had success and will be ready to fire upon arrival.

Recommended Articles