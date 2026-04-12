Colts Double Dip on Texas Tech Prospects in 3-Round Mock Draft

Just weeks away from the 2026 NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts continue to clean house defensively as general manager Chris Ballard fulfills his promise of getting "younger and faster", especially within the defensive front seven.

The Colts have moved on from a trio of edge rushers in Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis, two key linebackers in Zaire Franklin and Segun Olubi, and two starting defensive backs in Nick Cross and Kenny Moore II.

Indy has replaced some of these guys in free agency, but several roster gaps remain across the board. The draft will be a perfect opportunity to address some of these needs as the Colts look to win their first AFC South title since 2014.

In a new three-round mock draft using Pro Football Focus' simulator, the Colts land two Texas Tech defensive stars on Day 2 to replenish their front seven.

R2, No. 47 | LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) in action during the second half against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With no first-round pick, Indianapolis must maximize impact on Day 2, and Jacob Rodriguez offers exactly that. Rodriguez was a finalist for the Heisman trophy in 2025 after posting 128 total tackles, one sack, six passes defended, seven forced fumbles, and four interceptions. He was the 2025 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American.

After trading Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers, the Colts have a massive gap in the heart of their defense. This year's linebacker class is deep, so Indy wouldn't necessarily need to use their best draft capital on a linebacker, but taking a chance on Rodriguez seems like a good bet.

According to PFF, Rodriguez earned a 93.3 overall grade, the best among all linebackers in college football. He tested well at the combine, earning a 9.61 RAS score. At 6-foot-1, he's maybe a tad undersized, but his motor and instincts make up for it.

R3, No. 78 | DE Romello Height, Texas Tech

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Romello Height (9) rushes the line during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A round later, I have the Colts taking a swing on Romello Height, who the team has already met with. Height played all four years at a different school, but ended his collegiate career at Texas Tech, where he finished with 38 total tackles, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

For the Colts, the need at edge rusher remains glaring. While the team has added rotational pieces this offseason, such as Arden Key and Micheal Clemons, there’s still a lack of a consistent, game-changing presence off the edge. Height may not be a complete player yet (his run defense and size limitations are valid concerns), but he fits perfectly as a designated pass rusher early in his career.

PFF gave Height a 92.9 overall grade for the 2025 season, the highest among all edge rushers. His pass-rush grade was the best at his position, but his run-defense grade was 64.9, which ranked 559th.

What makes this two-player haul particularly compelling is the synergy between the picks. Rodriguez strengthens the second level, improving run defense and coverage, while Height enhances the pass rush. Together, they address two of the Colts’ biggest defensive weaknesses in one draft, and they have experience playing together.