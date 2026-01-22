Final Grades Are in for Colts’ 2025 Rookie Class

The 2026 NFL draft isn't far off, taking place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from April 23rd through the 25th.

The Indianapolis Colts don't have a first-round pick due to the Sauce Gardner trade, but still have plenty of selections to help solidify the roster.

This is a good time to look back on the impact that Indianapolis' eight 2025 draft picks provided. With this in mind, it's time to apply grades to each, with a brief description of why they receive the mark.

(14th Overall) Tight End | Tyler Warren - A+

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) works to break free from Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Indianapolis hit, not just a home run, but a grand slam by drafting tight end Tyler Warren with the 14th-overall selection. Immediately, the former Penn State alum took to the field to make a statement.

Warren was everything: a pass-catcher, a full back, a quarterback, a slot receiver, and a pure run-blocker for Shane Steichen's offense.

Warren finished his rookie year with 76 catches for 817 receiving yards (10.8 average) and five all-purpose touchdowns (four receiving, one rushing). His 76 catches also set the Indianapolis all-time record for receptions by a rookie.

An A+ is the only grade to give Warren, as his inclusion with Indy's offense was seamless, positively impactful, and efficient. His future burns bright, and he's already off to the Pro Bowl after a great rookie season.

Tyler Warren is Pro Bowl-bound.



Warren finished his rookie season ranking fifth among all tight ends with 817 receiving yards and four touchdowns. #WeAre #PennState pic.twitter.com/hs4TrGEWrc — Basic Blues Nation (@BasicBlues) January 17, 2026

(45th Overall) Defensive End | JT Tuimoloau - D+

Indianapolis Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau (91) prepares for stretches Monday, July 28, 2025, ahead of training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During a season where Indianapolis desperately needed more pressure on opposing passers, rookie JT Tuimoloau was nowhere to be found and grossly underperformed for a second-rounder.

Tuimoloau saw action in 13 games and mustered only 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, and six QB hits. He did apply 14 quarterback pressures, but played so little that you may have missed any of those.

Tuimoloau could have received an F easily, but when he was on the field, there were some reasons to be hopeful that he could shine.

Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis are free agents, and likely won't be re-signed, so Tuimoloau must have a big second year while helping Laiatu Latu off the edge for the Colts.

(80th Overall) Cornerback | Justin Walley - C-

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) stands on the field Tuesday, June 10, 2025, during NFL Colts mandatory mini camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite not playing a single preseason or regular-season snap for the Colts, cornerback Justin Walley still gets a C-.

Why? Before he sustained a season-ending ACL Tear during a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens, he was running with the first-team defense.

Given that Indianapolis has Gardner, Charvarius Ward (if he doesn't retire), and Kenny Moore II in the cornerback room, Walley could add a serious spark in 2026 that may take the secondary to the next level.

Walley looked fantastic before his injury and will set his sights on the 2026 season to make an epic comeback, perhaps even start outright in year four of Steichen.

(127th Overall) Tackle | Jalen Travis - B

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) walks up the field Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Initially thought of as a swing tackle in a competition with Blake Freeland, Jalen Travis ended up running away with that designation while starting meaningful snaps after injuries to Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith.

Travis looked great as a start on the left and right sides, finishing his rookie season with Pro Football Focus marks of 72.2 overall, 71.2 pass-blocking, and 72.6 run-blocking, all on 316 total snaps.

It's highly likely that Smith isn't getting a new contract, and given how well Travis looked at the right tackle position during his time starting, all signs point to Travis being the next man up.

Anything can happen, and Travis may need to stave off some competition, but he looked the part and has starter-level prowess.

(151st Overall) Running Back | DJ Giddens - F

Aug 16, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back DJ Giddens (21) runs the ball past Green Bay Packers cornerback Bo Melton (16) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens was drafted to help Jonathan Taylor in the backfield. However, he was a complete non-factor, and the coaching staff favored Ameer Abdullah as the RB2.

Giddens barely played, logging just 96 rushing yards on 26 attempts for a meager 3.7 yards per attempt.

Abdullah looked better in the backfield than Giddens by a long shot. Also, special teams ace Tyler Goodson is a free agent, along with Abdullah.

Giddens' future isn't a lock with the Colts, and the previous two backs are more valuable to helping Taylor. It will be interesting to see what Indianapolis does with Giddens during the 2026 offseason.

(189th Overall) Quarterback | Riley Leonard - B+

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) passes the ball during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While Riley Leonard did get starting snaps in Week 14 after Daniel Jones went down with a season-ending Achilles injury, it's Week 18 we're focusing on for his B+ grade.

Leonard was tossed to the wolves against the monstrous Houston Texans defense after Indianapolis decided to sit Philip Rivers after three starts.

On paper, this looked like a potential slaughter. However, Leonard looked determined and tough, nearly toppling Houston, but falling 38-30.

Leonard finished with some blemishes (one pick, two fumbles), but also rose to the occasion with 21/34 completions for 270 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and another with his feet.

Riley Leonard have a GAME.



11/16, 197 yards, 2 pass TD, 1 rush TD



INDvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/G3PqjOE855 — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

Leonard had question marks heading into this season, but after the promise we saw from him in Week 18, he's undoubtedly the Colts' QB2 unless something wild goes down this year.

(190th Overall) Defensive Tackle | Tim Smith - D+

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith (DL33) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Indianapolis needed some additional depth at defensive tackle behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, prompting Tim Smith's drafting.

Smith didn't get much of anywhere outside of some preseason action and getting signed to the practice squad on August 28th.

While he was elevated to the active roster on November 8th, he saw no real action.

Adetomiwa Adebawore and free agent Neville Gallimore were the true depth pieces instead of Smith. If the Colts re-sign Gallimore, Smith's spot on the team could get cloudy despite the team giving him a Reserve/Future contract.

(232nd Overall) Safety | Hunter Wohler - C-

Indianapolis Colts Player Hunter Wohler (30) stretches with team mates during the Colts training camp at Grand Park on Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Westfield, Ind. | Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Safety Hunter Wohler gets the same grade as cornerback Walley since he showed immense promise before sustaining a season-ending Lisfranc injury during the preseason.

Like Walley, Wohler was dazzling during 2025's training camp, especially during the joint practice with the Ravens.

Wohler looked to be on track to be a rotational piece with safeties Nick Cross and Cam Bynum, and even might have been thrown into the linebacker role for coverage situations.

Wohler's 2026 will be interesting, but given that he can contribute to special teams, the Colts probably have interest in giving him a role.

He'll need to replicate what he accomplished during last year's training camp and preseason as he heads into his second year as a pro.

