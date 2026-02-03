Injuries affect every team in the NFL, but the Indianapolis Colts were hit especially hard by an injury wave in 2025. They lost multiple starting defenders, playmakers, and their quarterback. Some guys never even got a chance to see the field.

The Colts have several months to rehab and get back to 100% before training camp in late July. Indy will need as many healthy players as possible, but there are a couple of names that stick out as potential breakout players in 2026.

Let's take a look at a couple of those names, starting in the secondary.

CB Justin Walley

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) stands on the field Tuesday, June 10, 2025, during NFL Colts mandatory mini camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Walley was the Colts' third-round pick last year, but he tore his ACL in training camp, ending his rookie season before it even began. Walley was having a phenomenal camp and was expected to start alongside Charvarius Ward Sr. at outside corner.

"You all saw it in camp. (Justin) Walley, he was playing really good football, and he got hurt in that practice," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said during his end-of-season press conference. "But up to that point in that practice against Baltimore, against some pretty good wideouts, had held up really well. And we thought he had a high ceiling. So, we're very encouraged by him."

Walley was drafted out of the University of Minnesota, and at the time, some thought it was a bit of a reach from the Colts. Walley silenced the doubters in practice, but an unfortunate injury cost him his first season.

Entering 2026, the Colts will need a healthy secondary. Ballard has invested a lot of money and draft capital into this defense, and the Colts can no longer afford injuries to star players.

To make things even more interesting, Charvarius Ward Sr. is still contemplating retirement. The veteran corner suffered three concussions in three months, causing widespread concern for his well-being. If Ward retires, Walley would be the next man up to fill in next to Sauce Gardner.

Aug 16, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Hunter Wohler (30) catches a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Wohler is another rookie who was robbed of playing time. Drafted out of Wisconsin in the seventh round, the Colts listed Wohler as a linebacker on their draft slip. At 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, Wohler was set to be a versatile tool in Lou Anarumo's defense.

Wohler played as a safety in college, but Ballard thinks Wohler could play linebacker in certain situations.

"Hunter (Wohler), like every time we kept asking him to do something, he’d do it at a high level," Ballard said at the end of the year. "Whether it was on special teams, where the impact he would’ve made, at safety, being able to play dime... I think Lou (Anarumo) can do a lot of things with Hunter."

Wohler was participating in first and second-team reps during training camp, so he wasn't just going to be a special teams guy.

"Come OTAs, come camp, I’ll have to reprove myself all over again and put myself in a spot to hopefully be on the field next year," Wohler said (via Amanda Foster). "…I think the minute you stop playing with a chip is the minute you kind of fall behind."

Walley is determined to prove that his rookie trajectory wasn't a fluke. Although he missed all of 2025 with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot, Wohler is expected to make a full return by the time summer practices roll around.

Considering his experience as a safety, the Colts may use Wohler as a coverage linebacker who can guard opposing tight ends and running backs in man coverage. Anarumo loves press-man coverage, and if the Colts have an athlete who can match up against bigger and smaller guys, the defense will be in great shape.

Predicting Who Will Break Out

If I had to guess, I think Walley will get more reps next season. If Ward retires, the Colts will be forced to start Walley in Week 1. The instincts that Walley showed in practice are natural, and if he can get back to the same player he was, the Colts will have a real secondary not to be messed with.

I think Wohler could get some opportunities, but Indy's depth at safety could limit his playing time in 2026.

