Build-A-Ballard: Edge Rushers the Colts May Target in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Build-A-Ballard series is back just in time for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the draft a little under a week a way, it's time to look at which players best fit the Indianapolis Colts and the Chris Ballard mold.

For those who are unaware of this series, Build-A-Ballard uses past information about Colts general manager Chris Ballard-led draft classes in order to predict players that he will be high on in the upcoming class. Ballard is a strong believer in testing numbers, so this series has been able to produce quite a few hits since it debuted in 2019.

This year's edition will offer a slight change-up, as Ballard has begun to mold his archetype to fit his coaches on the offensive and the defensive sides of the ball. So, in order to filter out some of the noise and account for those variables, the series will also factor in notable picks made by teams that had heavy influence from Shane Steichen and Lou Anarumo (depending on which side of the ball is under the microscope).

This year will also cut out most of the former round six and round seven selections, as it has become increasingly obvious over time that Ballard strays away from his archetype and targets players that his scouts advocate for in those rounds.

Without further ado, let's dive into the edge rusher group in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Past Drafted Players by Chris Ballard

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) celebrates a win following a game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 33-8. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ballard has drafted a total of eight edge rushers prior to round six in his time as the Colts' general manager. While he has found some production at the position, his lack of a true homerun has held back the Colts' pass rusher for nearly a decade.

Tarell Basham, Ohio (80th overall pick in 2017): Basham was a productive small school player back in the 2017 draft. He struggled to make an impact with the Colts, spending just two years with the team before bouncing around half of the league as a journeyman. He last played in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2023.

Kemoko Turay, Rutgers (52nd overall pick in 2018): Ballard swung for the fences with this pick back in 2018, and it could have potentially worked out if Turay didn't suffer a major leg injury in his second season. Turay struggled to regain his form following the injury, and he bounced around a few spots before attempting a shot at the UFL in 2025.

Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State (64th overall pick in 2018): Ballard opted for a safer edge option just 12 picks after the Turay selection, and the Colts got adequate production out of Lewis for eight seasons. Lewis never quite hit his potential due to two major knee injuries, but he was a solid role player for a long time. He is now currently a free agent.

Ben Banogu, TCU (49th overall pick in 2019): Arguably the worst pick of the Ballard era (until 2023), Banogu never really found a role with the Colts. After getting a sack in his first career game, he would total just 1.5 for the rest of his career. He spent some time with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 and has been out of the NFL ever since.

Kwity Paye, Michigan (21st overall pick in 2021): Ballard's most productive edge rusher to date was also his first swing at the position in round one. Paye amassed 30.5 sacks in five seasons with the Colts, but never quite hit that next level that the team was hoping for. He signed a massive free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.

Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt (54th overall pick in 2021): The Colts doubled up on edge in the 2021 draft, pairing Odeyingbo with Paye early in the draft. Odeyingbo didn't quite hit the production that Paye hit, totalling 16.5 sacks in four years with the team. He signed a massive contract with the Chicago Bears in 2025, and he still remains with the team (for now).

Laiatu Latu, UCLA (15th overall pick in 2024): "The best pass rusher in the draft," Latu has progressed well in two seasons with the Colts. He took a step forward in every statistical category in year two, and has totaled 12.5 sacks in two seasons with the team. He appears poised for a breakout campaign in 2026 (hopefully).

Jaylahn Tuimoloau, Ohio State (45th overall pick in 2025): Tuimoloau has yet to really make an impact in the NFL at this point, totaling just 17 tackles in his rookie season. He did get some extended run in the middle of the season, but his rookie campaign was largely disappointing for a second round pick.

Past Drafted Players by Lou Anarumo

Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cam Sample (6) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Anarumo's draft history is quite sparse with the Bengals, as his defense already had established players like Carl Lawson and Sam Hubbard in-house, and then the signing of Trey Hendrickson made the position locked in place. As a result, Anarumo's highest drafted player was in the third round in his time in Cincinnati.

Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame (147th overall pick in 2020): Kareem was a sturdy and reliable defensive end prospect that was a productive reserve player in the league for six seasons. He bounced around several teams, including the Colts in 2022, and is currently a free agent with one career sack to his name.

Joseph Ossai, Texas (69th overall pick in 2021): Ossai was an explosive project player out of Texas that recently hit his stride in the NFL. After a slow first couple of seasons, he has now racked up 10 sacks over his last two seasons played. He recently signed a decent sized free agent contract with the New York Jets this offseason.

Cam Sample, Tulane (111th overall pick in 2021): Sample was a tweener defensive lineman that was a bit of projection for the NFL. He put together and adequate rookie contract with the Bengals, notching seven sacks in four seasons as a reserve. He recently signed with the San Francisco 49ers in free agency.

2026 Thresholds

New Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo speaks during a press conference Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 at the Colts practice facility, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adding in Anarumo's players alongside the eight notable Chris Ballard draft picks paints a clear of the archetype the Colts are looking for. The biggest outlier in this group is Latu, as he failed to hit several athletic thresholds that the team looks for.

~ 6'2" to 6'4" and weighing at least 260 pounds (seven of the 11 drafted players hit at least 260 pounds out of college, with Latu coming in just below at 259 pounds).

~ Arm length above 33 inches (every player outside of Latu hit this threshold).

~ 40 yard dash time under 4.65 seconds and/or 10-yard split under 1.62 seconds (Cam Sample was the only player to not hit at least one of these two metrics on the forty run).

~ Vertical jump hitting at least 35 inches (Latu and Basham were the only players to not hit this threshold).

~ 3-Cone drill under 7.2 seconds and/or short-shuttle under 4.38 seconds (Sample was, again, the only player to miss both of these marks).

~ Bonus: Senior Bowl Appearance (Paye was the only player out of the 11 to not attend the Senior Bowl in their draft year).

The 2026 NFL Draft Top 10 Fits

Jul 23, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini outside linebacker Gabe Jacas speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

*Note that the top three players on this list scored perfect or near-perfect scores. Every player after the top three was an imperfect fit, and their rankings are more up to interpretation than the top three player

1.) Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State - The only perfect score in the class, Dennis-Sutton is everything that the Colts could hope for. He is long, athletic, bendy, and was fairly productive at the college level. He's a bit of a project for the NFL, but he is one of the most Ballard players that this series has had since its inception.

2.) Gabe Jacas, Illinois - Jacas is an experienced pass rusher with an impressive power profile. He didn't quite hit every athletic threshold, but he came in with long arms, good explosive numbers, and an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl. If he makes it to the Colts' pick at 47, he feels like an easy choice for the edge-starved team.

3.) Malachi Lawrence, UCF - Lawrence is one of the freakiest athletes in the entire draft, with long arms, elite testing, and fun film at the college level. His run defense may be a work in progress with his slender frame, but he has the traits to be an elite NFL pass rusher. This would be the ultimate swing for the fences type of pick for the Colts.

4.) T.J. Parker, Clemson - Parker came up a bit short in the forty yard dash and the vertical jump, but he's a strudy and long armed pass rusher with an impressive power profile. He projects well as an instant starter in the league, and his experience at Clemson should have ready to go on day one.

5.) Trey Moore, Texas - Moore is a bit of a tweener with short arms and a smaller frame, but he was an insanely productive player to start his career at UTSA. He fell into more of a support role at Texas, but he's an elite athlete that projects well as a sub-package player at the next level.

6.) Romello Height, Texas Tech - Speaking of sub-package players, Height is a small edge rusher with short arms in this class, but he's an outstanding athlete with a real fastball. He was highly productive last season at Texas Tech, and he could provide a boost on passing downs for the Colts in 2026.

7.) Zion Young, Missouri - Young may have missed multiple athletic thresholds, but his size and his length can't be ignored. He is the best run defending edge rusher in this draft and he offers an impressive power profile to drive the pocket. He's the prototypical high floor pass rusher that all teams could use in this class.

8.) Jaishawn Barham, Michigan - Barham is a bit undersized and missed a few athletic thresholds, but his length, power, and his history at off-ball linebacker put him on this list. He is a bit of a project in this class, but his potential is as high as anybody on day two. He could be a surprise selection for the Colts on Friday night.

9.) George Gumbs, Florida - Gumbs is an incredible athlete that struggled to find production at the college level. He brings a level of toughness and effort that the Colts should value, and he could be worth a flier on day three of the draft.

10.) Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke - A big-bodied Senior Bowl pass rusher with long arms, Anthony fits the archetype on day three, despite missing a few athletic thresholds. His effort and length would fit in nicely on the Colts' defense.

Day Three Fliers to Take a Chance on

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; UCF defensive end Nyjalik Kelly answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

1.) Nyjalik Kelly, UCF - 6'5" 263 pounds with 35 1/2 inch arms. Forty Yard Dash: 4.88 seconds / Vertical Jump: 37 inches / Broad Jump: 119 inches / 3-Cone Drill: 7.62 seconds / Short-Shuttle: 4.76 seconds.

2.) Ciane Slone, NC State - 6'3" 241 pounds with 31 1/8 inch arms. Forty Yard Dash: 4.66 seconds / Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches / Broad Jump: 121 inches / 3-Cone Drill: 6.99 seconds / Short-Shuttle: 4.35 seconds.

3.) Khordae Sydnor, Vanderbilt - 6'4" 264 pounds with 34 3/4 inch arms. Forty Yard Dash: 4.68 seconds / Vertical Jump: 32 inches / Broad Jump: 121 inches / 3-Cone Drill: 7.28 seconds / Short-Shuttle: 4.53 seconds.

4.) Keyshawn James-Newby, Nex Mecixo - 6'2" 238 pounds with 33 1/8 inch arms. Forty Yard Dash: 4.53 seconds / Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches / Broad Jump: 120 inches

5.) Joshua Weru, Kenya - 6'4" 244 pounds with 33 1/4 inch arms. Forty Yard Dash: 4.45 seconds / Vertical Jump: 41 inches / Broad Jump: 134 inches