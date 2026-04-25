The Indianapolis Colts prioritized their edge-rush room with depth and key talent during the fifth and sixth rounds of the 2026 NFL draft.

While they didn't go this route as early as some thought, it could be an indicator that Chris Ballard liked what Indianapolis came into the draft with already.

After going back-to-back at the position, it's time to do a brief dive into each pass-rusher and what they can bring to Lou Anarumo's defense for the upcoming 2026 season.

Let's begin.

George Gumbs Jr. | Defensive End (156th Overall)

Sep 6, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive end George Gumbs Jr. (34) waits for the snap against the South Florida Bulls during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Indianapolis finally took a defensive end, but since it was in the fifth-round at the 156th overall selection, it's an indication that the Colts are rolling out Jaylahn Tuimoloau as the next starter.

Regardless, George Gumbs Jr. is a good fit for Indianapolis' defensive edge depth. He played three years with Northern Illinois before transferring to Florida for his final two years.

Gumbs was among the better defensive ends for the Gators in 2025 as far as pressure efficiency is concerned, which is exactly what Indianapolis needs from the position room.

Gumbs started his collegiate career as a tight end, but transitioned to defensive end for his final year with the Huskies and kept that trend going with Florida.

Seeing how Gumbs is a freak athlete, this pick makes sense. He'll join a rotation that features Arden Key and Micheal Clemons. It remains to be seen if the Colts keep veteran Tyquan Lewis.

George Gumbs Jr was drafted in round 5 with pick 156 in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.19 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 183 out of 2257 DE from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/hZ9BdWXowJ pic.twitter.com/M8dIY0XHhL — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 25, 2026

But with the addition of Gumbs, I wouldn't be shocked if Lewis is allowed to find a new team through free agency.

Caden Curry | Defensive End (214th Overall)

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) rushes the line during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Indianapolis decided to double-dip, this time with Ohio State's Caden Curry. While Curry wasn't a top-tier prospect, his numbers during his 2025 year with the Buckeyes are something to behold.

Curry was arguably the best defensive end on OSU's roster in 2025. He put up a ridiculous 16.5 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, and 66 tackles.

As for his Pro Football Focus metrics, he put up 46 QB pressures, 20 QB hurries, and a rock-solid 86.7 run-blocking grade.

Given that Indianapolis already selected Gumbs, this now gives the defensive edge room the depth that was barren pre-free agency.

Below is now the depth chart on both sides of the football when it comes to defensive end for the Colts.

Laiatu Latu

Arden Key

Jaylahn Tuimoloau

Micheal Clemons

Durell Nchami

Caden Curry

George Gumbs, Jr.

Curry will have a golden opportunity to try to climb the depth chart. While Key is slotted as the starter opposite Laiatu Latu, it's hard to imagine he'll stay there for long, with the team likely wanting Tuimoloau to take the reins.

Colts Draft Pick Rounds 1-6

Round 2, Pick 53: CJ Allen, Linebacker, Georgia

Round 3, Pick 78: A.J. Haulcy, Safety, LSU

Round 4, Pick 113: Jalen Farmer, Guard, Kentucky

Round 4, Pick 135: Bryce Boettcher, Linebacker, Oregon

Round 5, Pick 156: George Gumbs Jr., Defensive End, Florida

Round 6, Pick 214: Caden Curry, Defensive End, Ohio State

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