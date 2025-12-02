The Indianapolis Colts hosted various kickers for a workout on Tuesday after current kicker Michael Badgley missed his third extra point in seven games against the Houston Texans last weekend.

One of the players the Colts hosted is former New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe, a source told Indy Star's Joel Erickson.

Is Badgley Gone?

Badgley hasn't been officially released by the Colts yet, but he's skating on thin ice. His missed extra point against Houston proved to be costly, forcing the Colts into a touchdown-or-bust scenario on their final drive of the day.

Had he made the kick, the Colts could have settled for a short field goal and sent the game into overtime.

“Yeah, I mean, I love Badge (Michael Badgley), but he knows he's got to make those kicks," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said after the loss. "So, we have faith in whoever put out there.”

"Badge (Michael Badgley) knows he's got to make the PATs, but I love Badge," Steichen reiterated on Monday. "I love Badge the player. I love Badge the person. We'll see where it goes. Whoever is out there kicking for us, we’ve got a ton of faith in whoever it is. Badge, he's done a hell of a job. He made big-time kicks for us, but obviously we’ve got to make the PATs there.”

Badgley knows that coach is right.

"Yeah, you’ve got to make those points," Badgley said. "I mean, you make that extra point, you give us a chance at the end there to tie it up. So, just got to score when we can and got to do my job.”

Possible Replacements

If the Colts do choose to sign a new kicker, here are some options.

Blake Grupe

Oct 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe (19) kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Caesars Superdome. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Grupe was released by the Saints a week ago after missing two field goals against the Atlanta Falcons. On the season, Grupe has made 18 of his 26 attempts, but he's a perfect 15-for-15 on extra points.

In his three-year career, Grupe has knocked in 75 of his 94 attempts (79.8%). He's only missed two career extra point attempts.

Grupe is the only confirmed name who attended the workout.

Lucas Havrisik

Oct 12, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers kicker Lucas Havrisik (35) kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Havrisik is currently on the Green Bay Packers' practice squad, meaning he can't be worked out by other teams. That being said, any team can poach him if they sign him to the active roster.

Havrisik is a perfect 4-for-4 through three games played this year on field goals, including a long of 61. He has missed two extra points. Havrisik spent some time with the Colts in 2022, but he was released after six days while competing with Chase McLaughlin.

Rodrigo Blankenship

Aug 19, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (15) attempts a field goal as punter Jake Camarda (5) holds during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

You know I had to mention Hot Rod.

Blankenship was cut early in the 2022 season, and he hasn't kicked in a regular-season game since then.

He's made 47 of his 56 career attempts, with a long of 53. He always struggled from beyond 50 yards, which makes him less desirable, and he's missed four career extra point attempts.

