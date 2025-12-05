The upcoming divisional battle between the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars is of immense importance to both 8-4 squads.

For Indy, it might have their playoff hopes hanging in the balance after losing three out of their last four games following a fantastic 7-1 start.

The Colts are essentially in must-win mode and have to try and navigate that properly by traveling to the Jaguars' home turf.

Of course, Indianapolis hasn't won in Jacksonville since 2014, adding even more intrigue to this game.

Here's how you can catch the high-stakes game from EverBank Stadium this Sunday.

Colts vs. Jaguars

Date/Time | December 7th @ 1:00 pm EST

December 7th @ 1:00 pm EST Where | Jacksonville, FL @ EverBank Stadium

Jacksonville, FL @ EverBank Stadium Television | CBS - Ian Eagle (Play-by-Play), JJ Watt (Color Analyst), Evan Washburn (Sideline)

CBS - Ian Eagle (Play-by-Play), JJ Watt (Color Analyst), Evan Washburn (Sideline) Stream | NFL+, Prime Video, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, Paramount+

NFL+, Prime Video, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, Paramount+ To find out what games will be in your area, check here.

Radio | Local Radio coverage: Sunday's game can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and the Ascension St Vincent Radio Network - Matt Taylor (Play-by-Play), Joe Reitz (Color Analyst), Larra Overton (Sideline)

To put it bluntly, the Colts have looked awful offensively since losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9.

Yes, they secured an overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons, but that was on the back of Jonathan Taylor, who had his best game of the year. In Berlin, Taylor put up 244 rushing yards and a trio of scores.

Jonathan Taylor was UNSTOPPABLE vs. Falcons 🤯



32 carries

244 rushing yards

3 TDs pic.twitter.com/kIn7H84kaM — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 9, 2025

Outside of this incredible feat, Taylor has averaged 62.7 rushing yards per game over the three losses. He's also seen the endzone an uncharacterstic zero times in that span.

Unless something wild happens, this Colts offense needs Taylor to be rolling to some capacity to operate efficiently and at full capacity.

This is twice true since Daniel Jones is dealing with a tough, fractured fibula. We'll see how Shane Steichen attacks a Jaguars defense that is the NFL's best run defense.

As for Jacksonville, they're riding a three-game winning streak and currently sit at the top of the AFC South after destroying the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 (25-3).

The team that nobody’s talking about is the Jacksonville Jaguars



And they better start watching and paying attention



Liam Coen - despite being an offensive guru - has gotten the best effort out of this Jaguars DEFENSE since the past days of Jalen Ramsey



And of course DC… pic.twitter.com/mG1xc9aOK2 — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) December 4, 2025

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence has had resounding success throughout his career in his encounters with the Colts.

The former number one-overall selection boasts a 5-2 record, as well as 11 TD passes and just three interceptions.

The Colts and Lou Anarumo mustn't allow Lawrence to complete short, quick passes to get in rhythm.

If this happens, paired with the ground attack featuring the underrated Travis Etienne Jr., Indy's defense will have big problems disrupting the rhythm of Liam Coen's attack.

There are still five games remaining for the Colts, but this is a critical matchup with mountainous implications for their playoff hopes.

If there was ever a time or place for Indy to rectify their over decade-long drought of winning in Jacksonville, this is it.

Expect Steichen to do everything possible to get back the offensive magic Indy had earlier in the season when they were considered Super Bowl contenders.

