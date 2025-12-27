How to Catch Colts' Playoff-Defining Clash with Jaguars

It's been a nightmarish stretch for the Indianapolis Colts as they head into a huge divisional clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17.

The Colts started the season at a blistering 8-2, only to drop their next five in a row, which has all but destroyed the franchise's playoff aspirations.

Philip Rivers and Trevor Lawrence will duke it out at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Colts face playoff elimination if they can't pull off a massive victory.

Here's how to catch all the action between these AFC South rivals on Sunday.

Colts vs. Jaguars

Date/Time | December 28th @ 1:00 pm EST

December 28th @ 1:00 pm EST Where | Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium Television | FOX - Joe Davis (Play-by-Play), Greg Olsen (Color Analyst), Pam Oliver (Sideline)

FOX - Joe Davis (Play-by-Play), Greg Olsen (Color Analyst), Pam Oliver (Sideline) To find out what games will be in your area, check here.

Radio | Local Radio coverage: Sunday's game can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and the Ascension St Vincent Radio Network - Matt Taylor (Play-by-Play), Rick Venturi (Color Analyst), Larra Overton (Sideline)

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Rivers has led Indy's offensive charge over the past two weeks, but both meetings have resulted in unfortunate losses.

First, against the Seattle Seahawks. In Rivers' triumphant return after being retired for five years, the legendary field general stayed within the brackets of Shane Steichen's offense, but it wasn't enough, as Indy suffered a narrow 18-16 loss.

Next was against the San Francisco 49ers. Rivers stepped up his game and turned back the clock to throw for 277 yards and two scores to Alec Pierce. But this time, Lou Anarumo's defense was owned by Kyle Shanahan.

Philip Rivers hits Alec Pierce on the free play for a 20-yard touchdown!



SFvsIND on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/LkZfbV3umf — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2025

The Colts let up a disgusting 48 points and lost by 21 on Monday Night Football in front of the NFL world in a standalone game.

Now, the Jaguars and Liam Coen's dynamic offense will enter hostile territory at Lucas Oil Stadium to look and replicate what the 49ers were able to accomplish.

New Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo speaks during a press conference Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 at the Colts practice facility, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivers and Lawrence might be the biggest names on the field, but it will be how Anarumo matches up with Coen's offense that likely decides the game for Indianapolis.

The Jaguars are on a six-game win streak and look like a team that could make noise in the playoffs. Through this impressive stretch, the Jaguars' offense is decimating defenses, averaging 34.2 points per game.

After what we saw from Anarumo's defense last week, it appears like a lopsided tilt on paper between these AFC South rivals.

There are a lot of injuries on the defense for Indianapolis, but regardless, it's going to be the pass-rush that makes or breaks the stop troops against Lawrence.

The defensive trenches will take a hit on Sunday after it was revealed that the starting defensive tackle DeForest Buckner re-aggravated his neck injury after returning from Injured Reserve.

Buckner will, unfortunately, return to that designation, ending his 2025 season.

Colts HC Shane Steichen told reporters that DeForest Buckner now will need neck surgery after aggravating his injury. He will be placed on season-ending injured reserve. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2025

This means that the edge room must step up big to help fill the void left behind by Buckner to get after Lawrence.

Laiatu Latu hasn't been the problem, but rather, the support (or lack of) around him. Indy will need more from names like Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, and Kwity Paye to stand a chance.

The Colts may have been erased by San Francisco, but they must win this game or their season is essentially over.

It's unlikely they win given their insane fall as of late, but there is still a chance to make it happen on Sunday afternoon.

It will be interesting to see if Steichen, Anarumo, and Rivers can take out one of the most lethal teams in the league when they defend home turf for the last time in 2025.

The #Texans need to lose to the #Chargers on Saturday to keep the #Colts’ playoff hopes alive against the #Jaguars on Sunday.



Philip Rivers: “I’m sure I’ll be tuned in (Saturday). … It’s like being a fan. … Pulling for the Chargers will be an easy one to pull for.” pic.twitter.com/WoUQUpZEO2 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 24, 2025

Recommended Articles