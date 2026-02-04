Colts’ Quiet Strength Could Decide the 2026 Season

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t make the postseason in 2025, but buried beneath the frustration of another shaky year was a strength that quietly kept them competitive far more often than the final record suggests: their ability to force turnovers. While it rarely dominated headlines, the Colts’ knack for taking the ball away became a defining element of their defensive identity

The Colts forced at least one turnover in 15 of their 17 regular-season games. Many of those turnovers came within the red zone, so the Colts were able to keep points off the board and give their offense a chance to drive downfield.

Indy started the season off hot with three turnovers forced against the Miami Dolphins. Those three turnovers were their most in a single game this season, but having one a game is sometimes better than having three every five games.

Turnovers Kept the Colts Alive

Even during their seven-game losing streak, the Colts forced seven total turnovers. Their defense kept them competitive, especially in some of those home divisional games against the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lou Anarumo emphasizes aggressiveness, and he's willing to give up yards if it means they get a big play later. Strip sacks, tipped balls, and red zone defense gave the Colts a chance to flip the momentum in crucial moments. Turnover creation is one of the hardest stats to project year over year, but the Colts’ profile suggests this wasn’t purely luck-driven.

On the defensive line, Grover Stewart had a career-high four passes defended. He even came down with his first career interception, but it wasn't the only one he forced in 2025. Laiatu Latu had a career-high three interceptions, becoming one of the few defenders in NFL history to record eight sacks and three interceptions in the same season.

Latu came down with a huge interception on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs to set the Colts up for an easy touchdown. Plays like those are what the Colts need more of in 2026 to become a playoff-caliber football team.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) celebrates after an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In the secondary, safety Cam Bynum made an immediate impact in his first season with the Colts. He led the team with four interceptions, notching two in his first two games. Bynum also led the team with eight passes defended, and he forced a fumble.

Colts Need One More Guy

The Colts need one more difference-maker in 2026. A guy who can get to the quarterback would be ideal, so a name like Trey Hendrickson jumps off the page when you look at veteran free agent pass rushers.

Hendrickson forced 11 fumbles during his time with Anarumo in Cincinnati. Although he'd be expensive, Hendrickson could be the final piece of the puzzle, and he's another guy who knows how to get the ball on the ground.

Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) forces a fumble by New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Another year of Anarumo at the helm means players will be more comfortable in his system. Turnovers tend to rise when defenses become comfortable playing fast. A half-step quicker recognition can be the difference between a pass breakup and an interception.

Turnovers were the lifeblood of the Colts' defense in 2025. If they can keep that trend going in 2026, they'll be a dangerous group to face.

