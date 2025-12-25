The Indianapolis Colts, who want a victory from Santa Claus this Sunday, will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in their second regular-season meeting.

The problem is the Colts are on a nightmarish five-game losing streak, while Jacksonville has won their last six. But the Colts will be eliminated from the playoffs if they lose, giving them extra motivation to take out a divisional rival.

This game will also feature an interesting duel between Philip Rivers and Trevor Lawrence. Yahoo Sports! has these two featured in Simon Carroll's piece highlighting the three biggest matchups for this AFC South clash.

First, on Rivers.

"I don’t often choose Trevor Lawrence for this column – it’s pretty obvious to say that the Jaguars live and die behind the arm of their franchise quarterback.

But he’s playing so well of late it’s only right to highlight just how important his emergence in Liam Coen’s offense has been to the team’s recent success."

Trevor Lawrence became the 3rd player ever with 275+ pass yards, 3 or more TD passes, and a rushing TD in consecutive games.



He is looking for his 5th in a row with 225+ pass yards, 2+ TD passes & 105+ rating. pic.twitter.com/FuFmkbHgr5 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) December 23, 2025

He's not wrong - Lawrence has been electrifying since Week 12. Since then, he's put up 94 completions on 155 attempts for 1,338 passing yards, 15 TDs, and just three interceptions.

Lawrence has also added two more scores with his feet. Lawrence has never looked this deadly and calculated as a field general. Now, the Colts' defense must figure out a way to limit him.

On the flipside, Rivers is coming off a strong performance despite falling to the San Francisco 49ers.

"44 years old and a grandad, not much was expected of him, especially on a team in freefall since the injury to Daniel Jones. And yet, despite losing both games he’s started, Rivers has looked pretty good!

Despite an interception in each game when chasing the game, the quarterback has not been the issue for Indy – and considering his age and time away from the field, that alone is something Rivers should be proud of."

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Rivers turned back the clock against the 49ers, completing 23/35 passes for 277 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

The 18-year NFL vet just came off the couch less than three weeks ago for the first time in five years, yet looks in sync with everything.

The way Rivers operates as a QB is impressive, handling nearly everything from the line of scrimmage. The way Rivers identifies blitzes, dissects coverages, and puts the offense in the best position to succeed is like that of a surgeon.

Caroll concludes on this QB battle with this statement.

"I expect Lawrence to inflict a third defeat on Rivers on Sunday. But seeing these two on the same field again will be as fun as it is nostalgic."

Trevor Lawrence is back in control.



The Jaguars franchise quarterback is riding the hottest four-game stretch of his career. pic.twitter.com/ivrhMC5m4y — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) December 23, 2025

This will be a true QB face-off between the past and present of field generals.

Lawrence is facing a Colts defense that has something to prove after looking horrific last week against the 49ers, letting up almost 50 points (48).

As for Rivers, Jacksonville wants to put up an impressive seventh-straight victory, so their defense will be on point and ready to attack the legendary QB in the pocket and in coverage.

These two teams are on opposite ends of the momentum spectrum, but each team has a big need to win this game. However, Indianapolis' is far more desperate and dire.

It will be interesting to see how each QB plays in what could be an exciting duel between two excellent field generals.

"I think he's the best leader I've ever seen just in terms of commanding the room... Everyone's going to respect him. He's a Hall of Fame quarterback."@Colts WR Alec Pierce said that having QB Philip Rivers around has "been great for our team." 🏈#ForTheShoe | @WISHNews8 pic.twitter.com/qyI8jr0Hmp — Andrew Chernoff - WISH-TV (@ADChernoff) December 24, 2025

Recommended Articles