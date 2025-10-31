How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Steelers
The Indianapolis Colts are the best team in the NFL with a 7-1 record, and will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers, led by Aaron Rodgers, have had a bit of an underwhelming year, sitting at 4-3.
This will be a matchup that will likely impress, and could help the victor establish a foothold in the AFC at the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season.
With the third installment of the Shane Steichen vs. Mike Tomlin saga ahead, we'll see which coach can help will their squad onto a massive Week 9 victory.
Here's how to catch the action this Sunday.
Colts vs. Steelers
- Date/Time | November 2nd @ 1:00 pm EST
- Where | Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium
- Television | CBS - Ian Eagle (Play-by-Play), JJ Watt (Color Analyst), Evan Washburn (Sideline)
- Stream | NFL+, Prime Video, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, Paramount+
- To find out what games will be in your area, check here.
- Radio | Local Radio coverage: Sunday's game can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and the Ascension St Vincent Radio Network - Matt Taylor (Play-by-Play), Charles Arbuckle (Color Analyst), Larra Overton (Sideline)
The Colts are decimating opposing defenses, and Daniel Jones looks like a legitimate MVP candidate under center for Steichen's offense. Through eight games, Jones has put up efficient metrics, logging 2,062 passing yards, 13 touchdown passes, and four scores on the ground.
This matchup bodes well for Jones, as the Steelers rank last in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game with 273.3. Despite having the likes of Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, T.J. Watt, and Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh has greatly struggled to stop opposing passers.
However, the Colts are badly dinged up in the secondary, and could have problems limiting the impact of receivers like D.K. Metcalf, even if starter Jaylon Jones can return this week from his hamstring injury. Future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers could have a big game if Lou Anarumo's defensive front can't get quick pressure, especially up the middle through the A gap.
Indianapolis has the NFL's best running back in Jonathan Taylor, and it's assumed he'll be a factor against Pittsburgh, but this matchup looks like it might be a battle between Jones and Rodgers when it's all said and done.
The Colts are running through competition at a frenetic pace, but the Steelers aren't going to go down easily. I expect Tomlin's troops to give Indianapolis the toughest possible game when they come to Acrisure to fight for their first victory in Pittsburgh since 2008.