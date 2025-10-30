Two Colts Starters Miss Practice Before Facing Steelers
The Indianapolis Colts remain at the top of the AFC leaderboard through eight weeks of play, but a few teams are creeping up to take over the number one seed.
The Colts face the current leaders of the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in a huge Week 9 AFC matchup that could have massive impacts on postseason seeding by the end of the year.
The Colts are expected to have most of their key starters against Pittsburgh, but a couple of important defenders are looking more questionable by the day.
Colts' Injury Report
- DE Samson Ebukam (Knee) - DNP
- WR Anthony Gould (Knee) - DNP
- DT Grover Stewart (Foot) - DNP
- S Nick Cross (Shoulder) - Full
- WR Josh Downs (Hip) - Full
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles) - Full
- T Braden Smith (Rest) - Full
- CB Jaylon Jones (Hamstring) - Full
- G Matt Goncalves (Personal) - Full
- DE Tyquan Lewis (Groin) - Full
Ebukam and Lewis both suffered their injuries in the Colts' Week 7 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, but Ebukam's is thought to be more severe. He sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday, while Lewis put in his first practice of the week on Thursday.
Gould is one of the main return men for the Colts. He hasn't practiced for two straight days, which means someone else will take over his special teams duties if he can't go by Sunday.
Stewart has been a key part of the Colts' defensive success this season by deflecting passes at the line and stuffing opposing running backs. If the big man can't go, it'll be up to Adetomiwa Adebawore and Neville Gallimore to take over his snaps.
Downs, Cross, and Moore all missed Wednesday but returned to the field a day later. Their full participation is a good indication that they'll be healthy by game time.
Jones has spent the last seven weeks on injured reserve, but his practice window was finally opened last week. He's been a full participant the last two days and could be a much-needed reinforcement for the Colts' injury-riddled secondary against the Aaron Rodgers-led Steelers.
Steelers' Injury Report
- TE Jonnu Smith (Rest) - Full
- TE Pat Freiermuth (Quadricep) - Full
- LB Malik Harrison (Knee) - Full
- S Kyle Dugger (Knee) - Full
- WR Ben Skowronek (Neck) - Full
- QB Will Howard (Right Hand) - Full
- CB Cory Trice Jr. (Hamstring) - Limited
- S Jabrill Peppers (Quadricep) - Limited
- C Zach Frazier (Calf) - Limited
- WR DK Metcalf (Rest) - DNP
- WR Scotty Miller (Finger) - DNP
- S DeShon Elliott (Knee) - DNP
- LB Cole Holcomb (Illness) - DNP
- G Isaac Seumalo (Pectoral) - DNP
- DT Daniel Ekuale (Knee) - DNP
- DT Cam Heyward (Rest) - DNP
The Steelers have an absolute laundry list of players on the injury report, but there's a few key takeaways.
Frazier, the starting center, was upgraded to a limited participant after missing Wednesday. Seumalo, the starting guard, missing his second day of the week.
Elliott is already ruled out for this weekend after suffering a nasty knee injury against the Green Bay Packers last weekend.
Most of Rodgers' offensive weapons appear to be at full health aside from Miller, who has one catch on the year.