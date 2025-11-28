How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Texans

The third divisional battle of the Indianapolis Colts is fast approaching, as they'll look to bounce back from a 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs when they host the Houston Texans in Week 13.

While the Texans don't have an imposing offense, they have arguably the best defense in the NFL.

It will be critical for the Colts to operate better than they have over the last three games with their offense, which has yielded 23.7 points per game. This is uncharacteristic of their NFL-leading 31.0 points per game - they're also the only team to average over 30 per game.

In short, the Colts can't lose this contest and fall to 8-4, or it will mark their third loss over the last four games.

Here's how to catch the action when the AFC South rivals clash at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts vs. Texans

Date/Time | November 30th @ 1:00 pm EST

November 30th @ 1:00 pm EST Where | Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium Television | CBS - Ian Eagle (Play-by-Play), JJ Watt (Color Analyst), Evan Washburn (Sideline)

CBS - Ian Eagle (Play-by-Play), JJ Watt (Color Analyst), Evan Washburn (Sideline) Stream | NFL+, Prime Video, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, Paramount+

NFL+, Prime Video, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, Paramount+ To find out what games will be in your area, check here.

Radio | Local Radio coverage: Sunday's game can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and the Ascension St Vincent Radio Network - Matt Taylor (Play-by-Play), Rick Venturi (Color Analyst), Larra Overton (Sideline)

The biggest news of this game isn't the top-tier Houston defense or the incredibly talented Jonathan Taylor, but rather, the injury to quarterback Daniel Jones.

It was reported that Jones is dealing with a fractured fibula, but will play through the pain against a Houston defense that is tied with the Colts for sixth in the NFL in sacks with 33.

#Colts QB Daniel Jones on his fibula injury:



“It was just something that kind of was hanging over and (I) realized it last week. …”



“Tough to say exactly when (the injury occurred) …”



“I’ll be ready to go on Sunday. Obviously, (I) was out there last week. I’m good to go.” pic.twitter.com/TNslwcskwm — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 26, 2025

Taylor is the heartbeat of Shane Steichen's offense, but Jones is the orchestrator under center. This injury, regardless of severity, will likely hamper his throws, mobility, and ability to operate the offense.

After the Colts had a complete pitfall offensively late in the game against the Chiefs, it spelled doom for their defense that had played great all game until late after it was completely gassed.

It might have been because of Jones' fibula injury, but also due to Taylor being limited to under four yards per carry.

Expect Jones and the offense to lean heavily on Taylor through the running game while also giving the QB easy reads and quick throw opportunities to limit how much he holds onto the football.

Steichen must have a game plan intact to limit the impact of the deadly duo of Will Anderson Jr. (10.5 sacks) and Danielle Hunter (11.0 sacks), or risk Jones either taking massive punishment, or getting hurt further.

This will be an interesting game to watch. If the Colts take the victory, they'll stay atop the AFC South and continue as one of the best teams in the NFL.

However, if the Texans steal this game on the road, the Colts might be indicating an early sign of sputtering during a brutal stretch to finish their regular season.

Indianapolis Colts' Shane Steichen Preparing for 'Feisty' Houston Texans Secondary pic.twitter.com/gzIjWPmrAs — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) November 28, 2025

