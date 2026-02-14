Indianapolis Colts Player Spotlight: Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon

The Indianapolis Colts had injury issues with their cornerbacks from training camp until the end of the 2025 regular season.

Justin Walley (torn ACL), Charvarius Ward (three concussions), Sauce Gardner (calf strain), and Jaylon Jones (hamstring, missed seven games) all suffered critical injuries that either limited, or derailed their years.

These various injuries opened up opportunities for other cornerbacks to start, and perhaps nobody capitalized on that more than Mekhi Blackmon.

This is part two of a series where I'll detail Colts players who may not get the limelight they deserve. Blackmon's story of getting to Indianapolis is one of perseverance and taking advantage of his opportunity in a fresh scene.

Reliable Performances with the Vikings

Nov 19, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a touchdown over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (5) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings took Blackmon with the 102nd-overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Blackmon was initially with Colorado (2018-2021), but found his way to USC. This is where he blossomed.

Blackmon put up 67 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups, and three interceptions with the Trojans in 2022. This gave the Vikings confidence to add him to Brian Flores' defense.

Blackmon showed promise in a rotational role, but his stat line was good for a rookie third-rounder. Blackmon notched 41 tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception, and eight pass breakups in 2023. Blackmon's 63.9 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus also showed his efficiency at stopping the ground game.

Year two with the Vikings looked to be a big one for Blackmon, but he would suffer a torn ACL that took away any chance at a sophomore showing. Once the 2025 season came along, the Vikings were skeptical of Blackmon after such a brutal injury.

Luckily, Indianapolis saw something more.

Despite Adversity, Blackmon Found Solid Ground in Indianapolis

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is pushed out of bounds by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Colts' injuries to their corner room were enough for Chris Ballard to act. Since Blackmon was coming off a torn ACL, he was very cheap to trade for.

Ballard sent a 2026 sixth-rounder to the Vikings for Blackmon, with expectations running pretty low. However, Blackmon put together a solid first year with Indianapolis under Lou Anarumo.

Blackmon finished the campaign with career-highs in tackles (64), interceptions (two), and starts (11). With the slew of cornerback injuries that were mentioned earlier, Blackmon was given plenty of chances to show the Colts what he can accomplish.

While Blackmon wasn't incredible and struggled at times in coverage, he was never expected to start so many games. Despite this, Blackmon was hardly a liability and still helped the Colts defense en route to key victories.

Given that Blackmon was coming off an ACL tear, the Colts couldn't have asked more from what he provided the defense in 2025.

Outlook with Colts

Oct 12, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) celebrates an interception against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Blackmon's contract runs through 2026, so Indianapolis will likely hold onto him for reliable cornerback depth.

While Blackmon was seen on the field plenty in 2025, it's assumed his role will diminish back to a rotational piece once Gardner is back on the field. If Ward decides to keep the cleats on after multiple concussions, this will be more of the case.

Regardless, Blackmon has etched himself a spot on this roster and can be deployed by Anarumo in various coverage sets.

Blackmon did this for himself after arguably the worst injury to an NFL player imaginable, and he'll look to take that momentum into year two with Indianapolis.

