The Indianapolis Colts are entering the most decisive part of their 2025 schedule as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans in their third AFC South matchup of the season.

The Colts are coming off an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, a game they could have won had the offense not collapsed in the fourth quarter.

Indy can't afford any similar collapse during the final stretch. Their divisional lead has been cut down to one game, making this week's matchup vs. Houston all the more important.

The Colts are near full health entering Sunday.

Colts' Injury Report

Although he's in the second week of his 21-day practice window, Carlies will not make his 2025 debut against the Texans. Carlies was a full participant in all three days of practice.

With Germaine Pratt at WILL linebacker, Carlies may see a slow increase of snaps once he returns.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Jones has a fractured fibula, but Colts head coach Shane Steichen has made it clear that he'll be good to go against Houston.

#Colts QB Daniel Jones throwing a couple play action passes. Doesn’t look as fluid or fast as normal, presumably due to his fibula injury.



He also hasn’t participated in every practice rep, so that leads me to think he’ll be listed as a limited participant today. pic.twitter.com/Qn82FL2S1b — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 27, 2025

The Colts have yet to open Anthony Richardson's 21-day return window from injured reserve, so the Colts' backup is Riley Leonard. Steichen said the team has no plans to activate Brett Rypien from the practice squad.

Gardner was a limited participant on Wednesday but a full participant on Thursday and Friday. Moore and Ward appeared solely on Friday's report, but it looks like the Colts' secondary will be fully healthy for Sunday's action.

Moore had been dealing with an Achilles issue that he suffered in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, so his ankle injury is new.

Gallimore has been one of the main defensive linemen since DeForest Buckner was put on injured reserve. He was limited on Wednesday but will be active against the Texans.

The Texans have yet to release their final injury report of the week. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans announced that quarterback C.J. Stroud will return after sitting out the last two games due to a concussion.

Defensive end Will Anderson Jr. did not practice on Thursday, so his name will be one to watch for when the Texans announce who's out.

