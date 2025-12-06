It's only the Indianapolis Colts' 13th game of the season, and already, the former best team in the NFL, is facing massive implications. This time, it's against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank.

To those not paying attention over the last decade, the Colts haven't won in Jacksonville since 2014, marking an embarrassing 10-game losing streak.

The Colts have had problems containing Trevor Lawrence in the past, and now he has access to versatile veteran Jakobi Meyers, after Jacksonville executed a trade to obtain his talents.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen was asked about Meyers, and his answer was simple, but serious in level of admiration.

“He’s got good speed, good burst. He’s had a hell of a career everywhere he’s been. He’s like I said, good speed, good route running ability. Hell of a player.”

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Meyers doesn't have a Pro Bowl or any massive accolades, but he is as reliable as they come at wide receiver.

Just since joining the Jaguars, Meyers has already made an impact on Liam Coen's offense. After the Jaguars have watched Brian Thomas Jr. crash and burn in his sophomore year, a trade for Meyers was needed.

In a Jaguars uniform (four games), he's secured 18 catches on 21 targets for 245 receiving yards and two touchdowns. During those four games, Meyers hasn't dipped below three catches, showing his consistency in a new scene.

For his career, he's stacked 444 catches for 5,189 receiving yards, and 24 all-purpose scores (22 receiving, two rushing).

As for Indy's defensive coverage against the savvy playmaker, nobody will be more important than Kenny Moore II to limiting his impact.

a special surprise for our guy Kenny Moore II 💙



RT to congratulate Kenny! #WPMOYChallenge | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/WFQwCxxkmm — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 4, 2025

Meyers has played 184 snaps in the slot out of his 367 overall offensive snaps, meaning that Moore will see an abundant amount of Meyers.

While Moore will have his work cut out for him, so will Meyers. Moore is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and is arguably the best when moved inside.

Moore has had a great year yet again, posting 36 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five pass breakups, two fumbles forced, and a pick-six in nine games.

Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) celebrates after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Moore will be pivotal to helping Lou Anarumo stop Lawrence, as the QB loves to get the ball out of his hands quickly and for safe completions.

No receiver on the Jaguars' offensive roster matches that strength of Lawrence's more than Meyers, and he'll likely see plenty of targets come his way.

Steichen's respect for Meyers is well-deserved, and he helps out Jacksonville by opening up the ground game for Etienne and explosive pass-play opportunities.

If Meyers is allowed to gobble up catches underneath, it will quickly become an issue, given that Lawrence has used that exact strategy time and time again to beat the Colts.

Jakobi Meyers TD for the lead!



JAXvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/bJ6QtTtDix — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

This matchup between Moore and Meyers is an underrated one, but whoever can get the best of the other will greatly impact the game.

It's not out of the question to say that Meyers is the best pass-catcher for the Jaguars since he was traded, and Steichen knows this very well.

It will be exciting to see how these two veterans go to battle against one another in a hugely important AFC South collision.

