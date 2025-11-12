Three Things Colts Must Address During the Bye Week
As the Indianapolis Colts approach their Week 11 bye, the team looks to sharpen a few weak areas before the final stretch. The Colts face the NFL’s second-hardest remaining schedule, with their upcoming opponents combining for a .562 winning percentage.
Their gritty overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 pushed them to 8–2, tied for the best record in football. Still, the last few weeks revealed a few cracks that can’t be ignored if this team wants to stay at the top of the league.
The bye comes at the perfect time — a chance to reset, refocus, and get healthy before the playoff push. Shane Steichen’s squad has exceeded expectations, but now the challenge is maintaining that edge as the competition ramps up.
The area demanding the most attention becomes obvious once you dig into the numbers. What was once one of the league’s most disciplined offensive lines has suddenly sprung leaks.
1. The O-Line Must Regroup
Through the first seven weeks, the Colts allowed just six total sacks — a testament to their cohesion and communication up front. But in the last three games alone, they’ve surrendered 15, including a staggering seven sacks allowed in the Week 10 win over Atlanta.
That’s not just a blip — it’s a trend Indianapolis can’t afford to ignore. For a team built around timing, rhythm, and balance, pass protection has to return to its early-season form.
Offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. will need to use the Week 11 bye to get his group back in sync. A trip to Kansas City looms in Week 12, and protection issues can’t carry over into Arrowhead Stadium.
The Colts face a brutal stretch after the bye, with matchups against the fifth-, sixth-, and seventh-ranked defenses in Houston, Seattle, and Kansas City. This four-week run will go a long way in determining Indianapolis’s playoff seeding, making improved pass protection an absolute priority.
With that addressed, the next point of emphasis is recovery. The bye week should be devoted to rest and rehabilitation across the roster — especially within the veteran defensive line room.
2. A Return to Full Health
Before the Week 10 matchup with Atlanta, Indianapolis made a surprising move by placing veteran defensive lineman DeForest Buckner on injured reserve with a neck injury. He’ll miss at least four games, a major blow to the heart of the Colts’ defense.
That loss only adds to an already depleted defensive line. Samson Ebukam hasn’t played since Week 7 against Los Angeles as he continues to battle a lingering knee issue.
Unfortunately, the injuries don’t stop there. Veteran defensive end Tyquan Lewis was also sidelined in Week 10 with a groin injury, leaving the group dangerously thin heading into the stretch run.
The Week 11 bye gives this battered defensive line a much-needed chance to rest and reset. But recovery alone may not be enough — adding another body for depth could prove just as valuable.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard seems to agree. On November 11, the Colts hosted workouts for defensive linemen Maurice Hurst, Shaq Lawson, Chris Wormley, Myles Cole, Christopher Hinton, and Viliami Fehoko — a clear sign the front office is searching for reinforcements in the trenches.
Last but not least, the secondary must use the bye week to continue building chemistry and getting healthy. The unit will look completely different from how it did in recent weeks, and cohesion will be key down the stretch.
3. Secondary Cohesion
The Colts currently rank 23rd in pass coverage grade, per PFF. They’ve also allowed the eighth-most passing yards in the league this season at 235.3 per game — and that number jumps to 283 per game over the last seven.
Getting this DB room on the same page is critical.
The defensive backfield now features three new key additions — cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner, and safety Cam Bynum — all talented, all still learning each other’s tendencies. This is the perfect window to develop timing, trust, and the kind of brotherhood that turns a group of individuals into a shutdown unit.
The Colts have done more than just survive the first half of the season — they’ve thrived. Sitting at 8–2 with one of the league’s toughest schedules ahead, Indianapolis has proven it belongs in the contender conversation.
Still, this bye week represents more than rest. It’s a checkpoint — a chance for the Colts to fix the details that separate good teams from great ones.
If the offensive line finds its rhythm, the defensive front gets healthy, and the secondary builds trust, this team has the tools to make a legitimate Super Bowl run. The pieces are all there; now it’s about tightening the screws and finishing strong.
The next two months will define who the Colts really are. If they handle their business out of the bye, they won’t just be chasing playoff seeding — they’ll be chasing the same trophy that’s eluded Indianapolis since 2006.
