For a second-straight season, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor put up over 1,400 rushing yards, 10-plus rushing scores, and another Pro Bowl nomination.

Below are the impressive metrics from Taylor's 2025 campaign.

323 rushing attempts (led NFL)

1,585 rushing yards

20 all-purpose touchdowns (led NFL)

18 rushing touchdowns (led NFL)

84 rushing first downs (led NFL)

Despite such a gawdy showing from the Colts' bell-cow running back, he miraculously was not one of the finalists for the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award. Below are the names that made it.

Quarterback | Drake Maye - New England Patriots

Running Back | Christian McCaffrey - San Francisco 49ers

Wide Receiver | Puka Nacua - Los Angeles Rams

Running Back | Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

Wide Receiver | Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Seattle Seahawks

There's a staunch argument that Taylor's 2025 season was better than either Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons) or Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers).

Starting with Robinson. He ended the year near Taylor as far as rushing yards are concerned (1,478), but only ran in seven scores.

He also added four receiving scores, but that's still a whopping nine all-purpose touchdowns behind Taylor's 20.

As for McCaffrey, the argument that he should be replaced with Taylor lies mostly in his rushing numbers.

McCaffrey shone as a receiving back, but that's nothing new. He'd finish with 102 catches on 129 targets for 924 receiving yards and seven scores through the air.

Taylor can't touch those types of receiving statistics, but even some wide receivers can't.

However, McCaffrey's rushing metrics aren't where Taylor's were. McCaffrey concluded with 1,202 rushing yards on 311 attempts for an average of 3.9 yards per carry.

McCaffrey also ran for 10 touchdowns, which is eight behind the NFL's top man in that category, Taylor.

Essentially, Taylor was more of the quintessential workhorse back who blew open games more than McCaffrey or Robinson did, and at a higher clip.

This isn't to say that Robinson and McCaffrey didn't have amazing seasons, but perhaps no offense relied on one player to do more for progress and success than the Colts did with Taylor.

While Taylor's production fell off during the Colts' brutal seven game losing streak to finish out the 2025 season, the situation that happened at quarterback was a complete mess.

Daniel Jones sustained a fractured fibula, slowing his mobility and movement, which allowed teams to tee off on Taylor entirely. Next, Jones ripped his Achilles in Week 14, ending his season.

This is when things became ultra tough for Taylor with the immobile Philip Rivers and inexperienced Riley Leonard in Week 18.

Regardless, Taylor's entire season was a spectacle, and he was the engine that kept Shane Steichen's offense afloat.

His impact and dynamic also opened up opportunities for pass-catchers like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and tight end Tyler Warren.

Without Taylor in the backfield, it's hard to tell how this Colts offense would have looked during their dominant first 10 games of the year.

It will be interesting to see which of the five finalists takes the crown of the NFL's best offensive player.

However, Taylor's name should be in this competition, and the proof is in the metrics and performance from arguably the best running back from 2025.

