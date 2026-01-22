FBI Launches Investigation Into Jim Irsay's Death

The FBI is opening an investigation into the death of former Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, according to documents reviewed by The Washington Post. Federal authorities will look into the circumstances of Irsay’s death, focusing in part on his substance use in the final months of his life and the role of his California-based physician.

"A federal grand jury subpoena, reviewed by The Post, shows the agency is seeking records and information relating to Irsay’s death, his “substance (illegal and prescription) use,” and his “relationship with Dr. Harry Haroutunian,” a prominent addiction specialist based in California," Will Hobson, Albert Samaha, and Sam Fortier reported.

Irsay died in May of this past year at the age of 65. The longtime Colts owner passed down the franchise to his daughters, who have split ownership duties.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon speaks with media Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, during a press conference held at the Indianapolis Colts practice facility. Irsay-Gordon, the co-owner and CEO of the Colts, addressed questions about the team retaining head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to The Post, FBI agents have been in and out of Indianapolis this month as they collect interviews from people who were close to Irsay over the final years of his life.

When Irsay died, Dr. Harry Haroutunian was the one who signed the death certificate. He listed the cause of death as cardiac arrest triggered by acute pneumonia. No autopsy was performed.

Back in August, The Post had reported that Haroutunian supplied ketamine and opioid pills that caused Irsay to relapse secretly.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Irsay struggled with addiction throughout his life. After being arrested for intoxicated driving in 2014, Irsay launched Kicking the Stigma, a nonprofit initiative meant to destigmatize discussions regarding mental health.

Irsay publicly stated he had been clean from opioids, but investigations revealed that Haroutunian had prescribed more than 200 opioid pills to Irsay, causing two overdoses in the span of less than two weeks.

Jim Irsay, Colts team owner, walks to a waiting golf cart with his girlfriend Michelle Paul, on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, during a halftime event during the team s 29-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Post reported that Colts chief legal officer Dan Emerson said the team is aware of the investigation but has not been contacted by the FBI.

“I do understand that there have been some subpoenas provided, but not to me, the Colts, or any of our current employees,” Emerson said.

The Colts won one Super Bowl under Irsay's leadership and appeared in another. In 30 years, the Colts were well-reknowned for being one of the best teams in the league.

Irsay's funeral this past June was attended by plenty of ex-Colts. Irsay was known for being a generous and charismatic man who cared about his players, often covering costs for them during tough times.

Recommended Articles