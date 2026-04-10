Colts, Kenny Moore II Mutually Agree to Seek Trade
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After nearly a decade with the Indianapolis Colts, cornerback Kenny Moore II is looking for a new home. The team and the veteran defensive back have mutually agreed to seek a trade, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday morning.
Moore will enter the final season of a three-year, $30 million contract signed in March 2024. The deal made him the highest-paid slot corner in NFL history. His cap hit for the 2026 season is $13.1 million.
The Colts have handed out plenty of cash to the cornerback position as of late. Looking ahead to the 2027 season, the team will owe Charvarius Ward $24.6 million and Sauce Gardner $20.9 million. The team avoids Gardner's massive price tag for one more season since he remains on his rookie salary in 2026.
Moore will be 31 years old by the time the season starts. He's coming off a season in which he missed three games with an Achilles injury, his fourth straight season missing at least a game. His last full season was 2021, when he was named to the NFL Pro Bowl.
It's all good. It's all love.CB Kenny Moore II on trade news
Stephen Holder added that scheme fit played a role in the decision to work on a trade.
Indianapolis drafted Minnesota corner Justin Walley in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft as a likely successor to Moore in the slot. Walley tore his ACL after a training camp that earned raving reviews from just about everyone at Grand Park.
At 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, Walley measures in at the same height and weight as Moore. He played four seasons with the Golden Gophers, starting all 10 games he played in during his senior campaign. He was named to the coaches' All-Big Ten Second Team in 2024, as well as Academic All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2024.
For Moore, he enters his 10th season in the league and likely his first regular season not wearing blue and white. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New England Patriots in 2017, the Colts claimed Moore shortly before the beginning of the same season.
He was one of general manager Chris Ballard's best additions in his premiere season in the role. Moore is among the team's longest-tenured players, joining tight end Mo Alie-Cox, defensive tackle Grover Stewart, and punter Rigoberto Sanchez, each with nine seasons in Indianapolis. Only long snapper Luke Rhodes has been on the team longer (mid-season 2016).
Moore has notched four touchdowns in his time with the team, tying Kelvin Hayden for the most by a Colts defensive player since at least 2000. He's one of four Colts currently posted on the side of Lucas Oil Stadium and has been named a team captain by his teammates in four consecutive seasons.
The Colts have named Moore their Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in three of the last five seasons.
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John Davis covers the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts. He's currently pursuing a degree in Sports Media at the University of South Carolina. John also founded and operates Colts Report on Instagram, a big Colts Fan Page.Follow colts_report