The Indianapolis Colts are prepping for the upcoming NFL draft, which kicks off with Round 1 on April 23rd from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The draft will be key to replacing talents like Kwity Paye, Michael Pittman Jr., and Zaire Franklin, who left via free agency or trade. However, one of the biggest losses was Nick Cross signing with the Washington Commanders.

This is precisely why Ralph Vacchiano at Fox Sports believes Indianapolis should trade their 78th-overall pick and a 2027 sixth-rounder to the Arizona Cardinals to acquire superstar safety Budda Baker.

"They lost Nick Cross in free agency, a huge hit to their defense that they have yet to adequately address. Enter Baker, who's 30 years old and signed through 2027? Surely, the rebuilding Cardinals would make him available and be happy to rid themselves of the remaining two years and $33 million left on his deal.

The Colts think they can contend if QB Daniel Jones is healthy, so adding a safety who has gone to seven straight Pro Bowls to play behind CB Sauce Gardner would be exactly the anchor their defense needs, even if it costs them a Day 2 pick."

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) closes in for a sack on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baker's name has been buried underneath other superstars simply because he's been on a Cardinals team that has failed to make any headway as a playoff contender.

However, he's arguably put together a Hall of Fame resume through his nine years in the NFL. Below are the accolades and numbers for Baker since joining the NFL in 2017 at age 21.

-8 Pro Bowls

-2 First-Team All-Pros

-2 Second-Team All-Pros

-138 games, 128 starts

-1,021 tackles

-51 tackles for loss

-10.0 sacks

-7 fumbles forced

-6 fumble recoveries

-44 pass breakups

-8 interceptions

-245 interception return yards

-1 fumble recovery for a touchdown

It's quite simple, Baker would completely reshape this Colts defense, especially if he's paired with Cam Bynum, who had a breakout year in his first campaign as a member of Lou Anarumo's defense.

Baker may be 30, but he's still one of the premier players at his position, and would be well worth the trade, even if it's for one of Indy's precious draft picks.

Indianapolis signed Juanyeh Thomas and Jonathan Owens after losing Cross to the Commanders, but neither of these players is anywhere near the pedigree of Baker.

Last season did see Baker take a bit of a step back when discussing his coverage efficiency. He also missed a brutal 24 tackles. However, Arizona's defense left a lot to be desired, finishing 29th in points allowed per game (28.7).

If the Colts were to add Baker, he'd rejoin his teammate Akeem Davis-Gaither from the 2025 campaign in Arizona.

Like Baker, Davis-Gaither also struggled in coverage, but again, this Cardinals defense was vastly underwhelming in Jonathan Gannon's last year as the head coach.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates his sack of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vacchiano's logic here is on point, as adding Baker during a make-or-break year for the Colts is a great idea.

However, Indianapolis desperately needs wide receiver, linebacker, and defensive end addressed more than safety, regardless of how great Baker is.

The Colts would also have to consider that Baker is still on his three-year, $54 million deal.

While they currently have $26,627,200, per Over the Cap, they still have in-house free agents they may want to pay, and still need to fork over money to sign their upcoming draft picks.

Some trade suggestions out there are outlandish, but this one could take the Colts' defense to the next level.

It's all about if general manager Chris Ballard would be willing to let go of their vital 78th-overall pick and if he's willing to pay a handsome price for Baker's services.

However, it must be considered that Indianapolis has to succeed this year, and getting Baker would be another all-in deal to give the Colts the best chance to make that happen.