As the Indianapolis Colts prepare to host the Houston Texans this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, a handful of critical matchups could decide the outcome of an imperative AFC South rivalry game.

The Colts sit one game ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars and two games ahead of the Texans, but that lead could evaporate into thin air with a home loss on Sunday afternoon.

With that being said, let's jump into the first matchup to watch for.

DE Will Anderson Jr. vs. Colts' Tackles

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with teammates after sacking Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first half at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Will Anderson Jr. popped up on Houston's injury report on Thursday with a chest issue, but he'll be good to go against Indy, which means the Colts will face one of the top edge rushers in all of football.

In 11 games played, Anderson has racked up 36 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 3 passes defended, 3 forced fumbles, and 17 QB hits. He's riding a six-game sack streak highlighted by 2.5 sacks against the Buffalo Bills last Thursday, and he'll be hungry for more against a Colts offensive line that's been porous over the past few weeks.

The Colts allowed zero sacks against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, but the offensive line wasn't convincing enough to make me believe that they can stop Anderson and the rest of the Texans' pass rush.

WR Nico Collins vs. CB Sauce Gardner

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs against Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston’s offense has relied on the duo of C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins for big plays through the air. Collins has accumulated nearly 700 receiving yards this season and remains a dangerous target, especially now that Stroud is back under center after recovering from a concussion.

Meanwhile, the Colts have upgraded their cornerback room — and that matchup between Collins and Sauce Gardner could go a long way toward determining whether Houston’s passing game thrives.

In his last three games against the Colts, Collins has torn apart the secondary. He's brought in 22 receptions for 458 yards and 2 touchdowns, and some may remember his near 200-yard game that eliminated the Colts from playoff contention in Week 18 of the 2023 season.

Now that Gardner's in the mix, Collins could have more trouble getting started. The Colts need to shut down Stroud and force the ball into a league-average rushing offense.

Turnover Battle

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) and safety Cam Bynum (0) react after a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Heading into this week, the Colts remain the only team to force a turnover in every game played this season. Lou Anarumo's squad emphasizes aggressiveness, and it's proven to pay off all year long.

On the flip side, the Texans have forced the fourth-most turnovers in the league (19). The Colts' offense committed zero turnovers against the Chiefs last week, but the two games before that told a different story.

Daniel Jones turned the ball over seven times against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons, proving that he can still succumb to pressure after a hot start.

The Colts must win the turnover battle to win the game. If Jones gives Stroud too many opportunities, it could end up being a loss similar to last week.

