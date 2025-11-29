Colts' Matchup with Texans Has Must-Win Vibes

8-3 is a fantastic record for any NFL team, and should be celebrated. However, for the Indianapolis Colts, it feels like a mark that is quite thin.

This is likely due to the lackluster losses against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. This gives the Colts a 1-2 record over their last three games.

Now, they must try to fix their recent offensive issues against a Houston Texans defense that is one of the fiercest in the league.

While Indy doesn't have to win this game to make the playoffs or ultimately win the division, if they lose, it will put a label on this team that they're spiraling at the absolute worst possible time.

Below are the remaining games on Indy's schedule, which features nothing but winning records to finish out the 2025 campaign.

Week 14 | @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 15 | @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 16 | San Francisco 49ers

Week 17 | Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 18 | @ Houston Texans

Colts vs Texans — Recent Head-to-Head



📊 All-Time Series: IND leads 33-13-1



🔵 10/27/24 — IND 20, HOU 23

🔵 9/08/24 — HOU 29, IND 27

🔵 01/06/24 — HOU 23, IND 19

🔵 09/17/23— IND 31, HOU 20

🔵 01/08/23— HOU 32, IND 31



Total Points: Colts 1,222 | Texans 917 pic.twitter.com/CsferPE239 — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) November 28, 2025

The biggest story of the Colts' rock-solid 2025 season hasn't been the MVP-like campaign of Jonathan Taylor, but rather, the incredible surge of QB Daniel Jones.

For those completely under a rock, Jones spent six seasons with the New York Giants after they selected him sixth overall in 2019. What ensued was a brutal record of 24-44-1, one playoff appearance and win, and constant ridicule.

After that, Jones was briefly with the Minnesota Vikings and then signed to compete with Anthony Richardson Sr. by the Colts. After that, the rest was history.

Jones started great, but has struggled over the last three games, along with the rest of the offense. The good news is Lou Anarumo's defense has played fantastic, but the offense is the driving force behind Indy's dominant victories this year.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jones has taken the most flak on the offense with criticism and doubters who believed the Colts had a lax schedule before running into the Steelers in Week 9. Due to holding the mantle as field general, this makes sense.

It's all about the offense and traversing a Texans defense that features some incredible names, headlined by Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., each of whom has 10-plus sacks on the year.

This game feels like a slippery slope if the Colts can't remain undefeated at home against the Texans, and when looking at the Colts' remaining strength of schedule, there's merit to have concern.

The good news is that the Colts feature an excellent offensive line, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, Tyler Warren (questionable), and of course, Taylor.

Steichen will need to vary the offense and keep Houston's defense guessing to help Jones as much as possible under center.

The last thing Indy can afford is to drop their third game over the last four while giving Houston their fourth victory in a row.

The tension for this divisional clash is thickening and is likely to be a gritty battle all the way to the end, where the Colts hope to be victorious to move to 3-0 in the AFC South.

Calen Bullock on @gmfb on the Jonathan Taylor:



“We gotta stop the run. That’s their whole offense. The whole offense go through Jonathan Taylor. He’s the best back this year. Once you stop him we feel like the offense don’t have nothing else.” pic.twitter.com/qfdlU9w7Ao — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) November 28, 2025

